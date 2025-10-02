Mod Op Expands AI Suite with Launch of Mod Heat, AI Coach and Ecommerce Agent

MIAMI, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op, a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to driving client growth through creativity, data science, and innovation, today announced the expansion of its AI solution suite with the launch of Mod Heat, a proprietary AI-powered solution that listens for news, events, and social chatter that matter to a brand and the introduction of AI Coach and Ecommerce Agent. These solutions are designed to give Mod Op clients a competitive edge by turning complex data and market noise into actionable insights, efficiencies, and stronger customer connections.

Mod Heat scours media, competitors, and vertical-specific channels daily, ranking new stories by relevance, risk, and potential reach. By surfacing high-value cultural and competitive moments, it enables teams to decide when to respond, engage, or strategically hold back—equipping clients with actionable insights to elevate their presence in market. Integrated with Mod Op’s Brand Agents, the tool generates thought-starters and ready-to-execute tactics tailored to each client’s unique brand standards. The result is a cultural radar and idea factory that ensures brands never miss an opportunity to participate authentically in the conversations shaping their industries.

“Mod Heat adds value for our clients by transforming cultural chatter into brand opportunity,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. “It’s not just about listening—it’s about knowing when to take action and how to do so in a way that strengthens brand equity. This is the type of practical, business-focused AI innovation that we’re committed to delivering.”

Alongside Mod Heat, Mod Op is also unveiling two additional proprietary solutions that further extend its suite of client-facing AI tools:

AI Coach : A personalized onboarding and training assistant that transforms technical product information into accessible tutorials, setup guides, and interactive training content. By tapping into user progress data, AI Coach creates custom learning paths and media tied to monitoring and sensing systems—empowering sales teams, technicians, and customers to learn faster and more effectively.



: A personalized onboarding and training assistant that transforms technical product information into accessible tutorials, setup guides, and interactive training content. By tapping into user progress data, AI Coach creates custom learning paths and media tied to monitoring and sensing systems—empowering sales teams, technicians, and customers to learn faster and more effectively. Ecommerce Agent: A web-based, brand-savvy assistant that guides both B2C shoppers and B2B buyers in exploring products, assessing solutions, and finding exactly what they need—without the pressure of a sales interaction. As Mod Op’s second Mod Agent, following Brand Agent, it delivers a conversational, educational buying experience that reduces friction and accelerates customer decision-making.



These launches represent the first fruits of Mod Op’s $10M pledged investment in AI, announced earlier this year, and the formation of its Innovations Team. Guided by the agency’s AI Council, Mod Op continues to develop proprietary AI solutions that merge human creativity with machine intelligence, ensuring clients benefit from measurable efficiency, deeper insights, and meaningful growth.

“While many companies are racing to release AI agents that add yet another tool and workflow to manage, our agents are built to reduce friction—minimizing steps, time, and change so results and ROI are realized faster,” said Tessa Burg, CTO of Mod Op. “Our agents operate across data sources, breaking down silos and helping our clients unlock value with less burden and more impact.”

With Mod Heat, AI Coach, Ecommerce Agent, and Brand Agent, Mod Op now offers a suite of proprietary AI-enabled solutions designed to help clients optimize workflows, predict opportunities, and build stronger connections with their audiences.

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Panama City, Panama, Cleveland, Calgary and Toronto, Canada. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands like Nestlé, Duracell, ExxonMobil, VTech® and LeapFrog®, DoubleVerify, Baha Mar, and more.

For more information about Mod Op’s AI initiatives, please visit www.modop.com/ai.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges creativity, data science and artificial intelligence to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for our clients. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include strategy and execution for creative, communications, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op’s website.

Contact:

Anna Roolf

anna.roolf@modop.com