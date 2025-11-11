Mod Op Expands Executive in Residence Program with Appointment of John Powers and Alan Kipust

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op, a full-service digital marketing agency known for driving client growth through creativity, data science, and innovation, today announced that John Powers and Alan Kipust have joined the agency as Executives in Residence, expanding Mod Op’s strategic consulting and AI-enabled solution capabilities. Powers and Kipust join the agency’s Executive in Residence program, which already includes Monica Richter, former Chief Data Officer at Dun & Bradstreet.

“As technology and intelligence increasingly drive business transformation, our clients are looking for partners who can connect strategy with execution in measurable ways,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. “John brings an extraordinary depth of real-world experience helping global organizations modernize through data and technology. His addition builds on the strength of Monica’s ongoing work in data and AI strategy and positions Mod Op to deliver even greater value at the intersection of creativity, intelligence, and growth.”

Powers will work closely with Mod Op leadership and client partners to guide large-scale transformation initiatives that align technology strategy with business outcomes. Drawing on his experience as CIO and Chief Transformation Officer at Deloitte, he will advise clients on digital innovation, M&A integration, and enterprise modernization—ensuring technology investments deliver operational agility and long-term value. He will also support Mod Op’s internal innovation efforts, helping strengthen the agency’s use of AI, data, and cybersecurity to deliver more scalable and connected client solutions.

“True transformation occurs when technology initiatives directly fuel business growth,” said John Powers, Executive in Residence at Mod Op. “Mod Op’s forward-thinking approach connects data, creativity, and innovation in a way that helps companies modernize faster and compete smarter. I’m energized to help clients reimagine what’s possible through technology that delivers measurable results.”

Alan Kipust brings over two decades of product management and operational leadership experience from some of the world’s most recognized brands, including Amazon, Uber, Ford, and Chewy. He has led large-scale product and engineering teams responsible for subscription and commerce platforms, AI, customer care systems, and data-driven personalization strategies.

“Alan’s deep expertise in building high-performing product organizations and launching transformative, customer-centered platforms perfectly aligns with where Mod Op is headed,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. “His leadership will help us fundamentally change how agencies operate—connecting creativity, data, and AI in ways that create new standards for how brands grow.”

Kipust will collaborate closely with Mod Op’s innovation and technology teams to scale the agency’s AI-enabled products and services, accelerate internal adoption, and enhance client-facing solutions that drive measurable business impact. His focus will include productizing Mod Op’s most successful internal AI innovations and architecting scalable, data-driven experiences that connect creativity and intelligence.

“Mod Op has already laid incredible groundwork in AI and intelligent systems,” said Alan Kipust, Executive in Residence at Mod Op. “The next phase is about building AI tools that allow clients to achieve strategic marketing advantages as well as productivity gains. It’s rare to find an agency thinking this boldly about the future, and I’m thrilled to help bring that vision to life.”

Current Executive in Residence, Monica Richter will continue to guide clients in modernizing their organizations through data governance, analytics, and AI-driven systems that turn information into intelligence. Her work complements Powers and Kipust’s focus on enterprise transformation, together forming a leadership cohort that strengthens Mod Op’s ability to advise clients on AI, data, technology, and business strategy.

Mod Op is based in Miami, with offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Panama City, Panama, Cleveland, Calgary and Toronto, Canada. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands including Nestlé, Duracell, ExxonMobil, VTech® and LeapFrog®, DoubleVerify, and Baha Mar, and more.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges creativity, data science and artificial intelligence to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for our clients. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include strategy and execution for creative, communications, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op’s website.

