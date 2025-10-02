S&P Global Ratings Revises SiriusPoint’s Outlook to Positive Based on Significant Underwriting Profits and Reduced Risk Profile

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has revised its outlook on SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint”) (NYSE: SPNT) and its operating subsidiaries to Positive from Stable, citing the Company’s underwriting profits over the past two and a half years, and its significantly reduced risk profile.

S&P has also affirmed SiriusPoint’s 'A-' issuer credit and financial strength ratings on all core operating subsidiaries, and its 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating.

S&P said the Positive outlook follows a significant reduction in SiriusPoint's exposure to natural catastrophe risk and investment risk, with the group carefully managing its catastrophe exposure and losses to shareholders’ equity. S&P also said SiriusPoint has recorded “robust” underwriting results.

Earlier this year, Fitch Ratings and AM Best also revised the Company’s outlook to Positive from Stable. Fitch referred to SiriusPoint’s underwriting performance and the repositioning of the (re)insurance portfolio, while AM Best cited its improved balance sheet following the derisking of the investment portfolio, reduction in catastrophe exposures, and its share buy-back from CM Bermuda Ltd.

Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer at SiriusPoint, said: “We are incredibly proud to have had our progress recognized by all three rating agencies this year. Reducing risk and volatility, focusing on underwriting excellence, and a disciplined approach to investments are core to our business, and the strategy we have put in place is achieving results.”

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With approximately $2.8 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit https://www.siriuspt.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry; the adequacy of our reserves; fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemic or other catastrophic event; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations; trends in insured and paid losses; regulatory and legal uncertainties; and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other circumstances after the date of this press release.

