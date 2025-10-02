America’s VetDogs Partners with Worcester Railers Hockey Club to Raise Future Service Dog

Smithtown, New York, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video & Photos: Here.

IMMEDIATE RELEASE, OCTOBER 2, 2025 (Smithtown, NY) - America’s VetDogs, a New York-based national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, and the Worcester Railers Hockey Club, are thrilled to announce they will co-raise a future service dog for a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities.

In a fan vote hosted on the Railers’ social media, supporters chose “Deke” as the official name of the 14-week-old future service dog. The name is a perfect fit — in hockey, a deke (short for “decoy”) is a clever move with the puck to fake out a defender or goalie, creating an opening to skate past, keep possession, or score. Just like his namesake on the ice, little Deke is already winning hearts with his quick moves and playful spirit.

Deke is a black Labrador Retriever who will undergo basic training and socialization with the Railers players and fans for the next 14 to 18 months. The pup will have a home in the Railers front office and attend select events at DCU Center to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog. Fans can follow the pup on the Railer’s Instagram.

“New England has always been an important region for America’s VetDogs, and we’re expanding our presence here to better serve veterans and first responders with disabilities. We’re especially excited to partner with the Worcester Railers in co-raising a future service dog puppy. Together, we’re helping to change lives by giving the gift of independence to those who have sacrificed so much for our country and communities.” – John Miller, president and CEO, America’s VetDogs

"The Railers are a community first organization, and have instilled that philosophy in our office culture," said Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers. "This is a way for our employees to give back in a more personal way that will benefit local non-profits not just monetarily, but also with their time."

Deke’s official first game will be at the Worcester Railer’s Opening Night at the DCU Cetner on Saturday, October 18th against the Maine Mariners at 6:05 PM EDT. Fans will have a chance to meet Deke and learn more about his mission with America’s VetDogs.

For more on America’s VetDogs and ways to get involved, visit VetDogs.org.

About America’s VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.