Bay Club Deepens Its Los Angeles Campus with Acquisition of Griffin Club

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Club Company ("Bay Club") today announces the acquisition of Griffin Club Los Angeles (“Griffin Club”), a renowned racquet, athletic, aquatic, and social club nestled in the heart of West Los Angeles. The move underscores Bay Club’s commitment to cultivating vibrant communities and delivering meaningful, member-centric experiences. Griffin Club joins Bay Club’s dynamic and well-established Los Angeles Campus, which also includes Manhattan Country Club, El Segundo, Santa Monica, and Redondo Beach.

With 30+ current locations and 150,000+ members, this acquisition marks Bay Club’s third major West Coast investment of the year. Alongside the recent 425 Fitness and Harbor Square Athletic Club announcements in the Pacific Northwest, the acquisition of Griffin Club marks a strategic milestone as the company continues its thoughtful expansion.





“Griffin Club’s legacy and location made it an ideal fit for our Los Angeles Campus and broader portfolio,” said Tracy Cioffi, Chief Marketing Officer of The Bay Club Company. “This acquisition reflects our continued investment in fostering community and connection across our clubs. We are committed to creating spaces that bring families, friends, and colleagues together, shaping meaningful communities through shared experiences.”

Founded in 1926 as the Westside Tennis Club, Griffin Club has evolved from a Hollywood retreat into a modern destination for sports and lifestyle, blending nearly a century of history with a complete $30 million rebuild in 2018. Celebrated for its premium facilities and legacy as a social destination, Griffin Club serves as a hub for LA’s active lifestyle community. It features 11 LED-lit tennis and pickleball courts, elite coaching, and a robust calendar of complimentary classes including Pilates, yoga, spin, and barre. Members also enjoy high-end equipment, personal training, upscale locker rooms, two outdoor swimming pools, kids programs, and curated dining—all designed to foster connection and community.

"While we continue expanding into new regions, we remain equally focused on strengthening our foundations and supporting our current campuses," said Cioffi. "The acquisition of Griffin Club reflects that commitment—bringing its renowned facilities, vibrant community, and

third-space ethos into our Los Angeles Campus to further deliver an exceptional active lifestyle experience."

For more information about The Bay Club Company and our continued expansion, please visit

www.bayclubs.com .

ABOUT BAY CLUB

With a robust and growing portfolio of clubs spanning from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest, The Bay Club Company sits at the intersection of sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle experiences across the West Coast. From elevated fitness and leisure facilities to engaging programming and amenities, Bay Club embodies today’s cultural zeitgeist, fostering a community of well-being, connection, and transformation across its portfolio.

Through its innovative Shared Membership concept, Bay Club recognizes that “family” extends beyond traditional boundaries, encompassing diverse connections with friends, neighbors, coworkers, and relatives—which creates a vibrant community aligned with modern life. Bay Club demonstrates all the hallmarks of a high-growth subscription business supported by irreplaceable real estate.

Bay Club offers more than a club—it delivers a diversified platform designed for long-term growth, resilience, and member loyalty.

For additional information on The Bay Club Company and its legacy, please visit

www.bayclubs.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Karger

sarah@commodditiesinc.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26519233-11ac-4be1-b4e8-6de8a9dc3d84