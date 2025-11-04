Bay Club Expands Greater Seattle Campus with Acquisition of Arena Sports

SEATTLE, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Club Company ("Bay Club") is expanding and diversifying its portfolio and Greater Seattle Campus with the acquisition of indoor sports and entertainment company, Arena Sports, which consists of five locations in Mill Creek, Magnuson, SODO, Redmond and Issaquah, including the Magnuson Athletic Club.

The addition of Arena Sports marks a milestone for the Bay Club portfolio as it continues the company's long-term strategy to develop regional campuses that provide access to a range of activities beyond traditional health and wellness programming, while broadening the aperture on the range of family programming and all-ages recreational activities that Bay Club manages. The move both strengthens Bay Club’s Seattle footprint and allows it to continue offering more access to sports, outdoor recreation and active lifestyle activities where members of all ages can connect, grow, and thrive together.

Arena Sports is the area’s top choice for youth soccer, offering year-round youth and adult soccer leagues, nationally recognized Lil’ Kickers and Skills Institute development programs, and seasonal youth camps. The facilities also provide a mix of fitness equipment plus a wide variety of family-friendly activities including arcade games, inflatables, laser tag, climbing walls, and event hosting. Arena Sports has become a trusted destination for active play, skill development and memorable celebrations for families and athletes alike.

“Arena Sports complements our Greater Seattle Campus by providing high-demand, family-centric experiences, which deepens our day-to-day relevance for members,” said Victor Woo, Executive Vice President, New Business Development at Bay Club. “The youth programs, camps, and all-ages activities Arena Sports is known for are a natural fit for our merger and acquisition model and ushers in the next chapter of growth in the Pacific Northwest.”

Bay Club entered the Greater Seattle Area with the acquisition of PRO Club locations in Seattle and Bellevue, establishing a premium anchor for the region in December 2023. Earlier this year, Bay Club added Harbor Square Athletic Club in Edmonds, followed by the acquisition of three 425 Fitness locations—broadening the Campus footprint across the North Seattle corridor and Eastside communities. The acquisition of Arena Sports represents Bay Club’s 4th announced acquisition this year and demonstrates Bay Club’s ability to identify and acquire businesses that reinforce the company’s regional campus strategy.

“Joining the Bay Club family marks an exciting new chapter for Arena Sports,” said Don Crowe, CEO of Arena Sports. “Our mission has always been to bring families together through play, sports, and memorable experiences. As we become part of Bay Club, we look forward to continuing that mission on an even larger scale, while maintaining the community feel our customers have always valued.”

Bay Club’s acquisition playbook centers on building regional campuses that unite sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle experiences paired with an innovative, flexible, Shared Membership, allowing people to discover, join, and grow their community. “Expect many more additions to our Greater Seattle Campus,” Woo said. “We’re just getting started — exciting things ahead.”

Lil’ Kickers Inc., which licenses Lil’ Kickers and Skills Institute youth soccer and child development programs to facilities nationwide, is not part of this acquisition and will continue to be operated independently.

For more information about The Bay Club Company and our continued expansion, please visit www.bayclubs.com.

ABOUT BAY CLUB

With a robust and growing portfolio of clubs spanning from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest, The Bay Club Company sits at the intersection of sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle experiences across the West Coast. From elevated fitness and leisure facilities to engaging programming and amenities, Bay Club embodies today’s cultural zeitgeist, fostering a community of well-being, connection, and transformation across its portfolio.

Through its innovative Shared Membership concept, Bay Club recognizes that “family” extends beyond traditional boundaries, encompassing diverse connections with friends, neighbors, coworkers, and relatives—which creates a vibrant community aligned with modern life. Bay Club demonstrates all the hallmarks of a high-growth subscription business supported by irreplaceable real estate.

Bay Club offers more than a club—it delivers a diversified platform designed for long-term growth, resilience, and member loyalty.

For additional information on The Bay Club Company and its legacy, please visit www.bayclubs.com.

Media Contact: Sarah Karger

Sarah@commodditiesinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2992eb02-2a9a-42a0-8ec7-b2e8313496a0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efc7249b-beb3-4066-82c8-6b68e51ed207



