Synbio International Inc. Expands Board and Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Ms. Desiree Cain, CPA, MBA

Strategic appointment underscores Synbio’s commitment to financial excellence, governance, and shareholder value



NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synbio International Inc. (OTC: SYIN) (“Synbio” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Desiree Cain, CPA, MBA as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. This appointment reflects Synbio’s ongoing commitment to strengthening corporate governance and enhancing financial strategy to support its next phase of growth.

Ms. Cain is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York and holds an MBA in Strategic Management. With over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting, and strategic growth management, she brings a proven track record in building financial infrastructure, optimizing operations, and driving shareholder value.

As Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Cain will oversee all financial operations, including accounting, reporting, and compliance with U.S. SEC and OTC Markets requirements. She will lead the development of governance and risk management frameworks to align Synbio with best practices for public companies, ensuring transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency.





“We are delighted to welcome Desiree to Synbio’s leadership team,” said Claudio Solitario, CEO of Synbio International Inc. “Her deep financial expertise and proven strength in investor relations will enhance our corporate governance, sharpen our capital-raising strategies, and bring valuable strategic insight as we enter our next phase of growth. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the Board of Directors.”

About Synbio International Inc.

Synbio International Inc. (OTC: SYIN) is a company focused on clinically validated AI-driven medical diagnostics. Through strategic partnerships and research collaborations, Synbio aims to bridge the gap between wellness and medicine, developing science-based solutions that improve quality of life and empower healthcare providers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Synbio International Inc.

info@synbiointl.com

(646) 359-4854

www.synbiointl.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press include, among others, statements about our renegotiated settlement agreement. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our limited operating history; our dependence on third parties for many aspects of our business; general market and economic conditions; technical factors; the availability of outside capital; our receipt of revenues; legislative developments; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/beb31635-d7a8-4475-87cf-1a0fcbdd7a91