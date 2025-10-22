Synbio International Inc. Expands its Board of Directors and Strengthens its Clinical Leadership with the Appointment of Dr. Nick Vatakis

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synbio International Inc. (OTC: SYIN) (“Synbio” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Nick Vatakis, MD as Medical Director. This appointment represents a major milestone in Synbio’s commitment to scientific excellence, clinical rigor, and the successful validation of its AI-driven facial analysis screening technology for depression.

Synbio welcomes Dr. Nick Vatakis, MD, a distinguished psychiatrist with nearly 30 years of clinical and research experience, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Vatakis is a recognized expert in psychopharmacology and integrative multimodal psychotherapy. Over his career, he has served as principal investigator on more than 200 clinical trials across a broad range of psychiatric and neurological conditions. Dr. Vatakis has also advised numerous drug development programs and served as founder and CMO of a clinical research organization in Eastern Europe. His extensive clinical and research expertise, coupled with his business consulting experience, will be pivotal as Synbio advances the validation and commercialization of the AI-driven facial analysis medical technology.

With his deep understanding of clinical science and trial operations, Dr. Vatakis’s involvement will be pivotal to Synbio’s credibility and success as the Company prepares to commence its feasibility trial of the facial analysis depression screening software. He will oversee the study’s design and execution, ensuring full adherence to the highest ethical, medical, and scientific standards.





Claudio Solitario, CEO of Synbio International Inc

“We are privileged to welcome Nick to Synbio’s leadership team,” said Claudio Solitario, CEO of Synbio International Inc. “Nick’s vast experience in clinical research and psychiatry not only strengthens the integrity of our feasibility trial, but also enhances our credibility with regulators, partners, and investors alike. His appointment marks a critical step in our journey toward clinical validation and commercialization of the facial analysis medical technology. I’m thrilled to have Nick join our Board.”

About Synbio International Inc.

Synbio International Inc. (OTC: SYIN) is a company focused on clinically validated AI-driven medical diagnostics. Through strategic partnerships and research collaborations, Synbio aims to bridge the gap between wellness and medicine, developing science-based solutions that improve quality of life and empower healthcare providers.

