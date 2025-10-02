A.D.A.M. Innovations Launches GeneLink, the World’s First Genetics-Powered Ad Platform

TOKYO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. (“A.D.A.M. Innovations”), Japan’s leading genomics and AI company, today announced the official launch of GeneLink, a breakthrough advertising platform that fuses genetics, lifestyle insights, and artificial intelligence to deliver a new era of precision marketing.

GeneLink represents a paradigm shift in ad-tech, moving beyond conventional demographic and behavioral targeting to integrate biological predispositions as the next frontier of personalization. Positioned as a fresh alternative to existing ad-tech solutions based on demographic and behavior targeting, GeneLink is built on the largest genomic database of the Japanese population, enabling brands to engage with audiences on a deeper, more authentic level while respecting privacy and delivering measurable results.

“With GeneLink, we are not just transforming advertising, we are redefining how brands and individuals connect,” said Michel Mommejat, President of A.D.A.M. Innovations. “By combining AI with genetic and lifestyle insights, GeneLink empowers marketers with unmatched precision, while giving individuals real value, trust, and rewards by sharing their data.”

Key Features of GeneLink

Genetic & Lifestyle Precision : AI-driven targeting powered by biological, metabolic and wellness insights, tailored to individual predispositions.

: AI-driven targeting powered by biological, metabolic and wellness insights, tailored to individual predispositions. Privacy by Design : Consent-based, encrypted, anonymized, and fully regulation-compliant.

: Consent-based, encrypted, anonymized, and fully regulation-compliant. Shared-Economy Model : Users earn GeneLife Points for participation, redeemable for wellness products and services through the GeneLife app, with future integration into additional point programs planned.

: Users earn GeneLife Points for participation, redeemable for wellness products and services through the GeneLife app, with future integration into additional point programs planned. Targeted Solutions for Marketers : DNA-informed product sampling, in-app campaigns, look-alike models, and custom genomic segmentation.

: DNA-informed product sampling, in-app campaigns, look-alike models, and custom genomic segmentation. Unique Genomic Advantage: Powered by the largest genomic database of the Japanese population, it delivers unprecedented insights and precision that none of the ad-tech platforms can access.



Unlike traditional ad-tech platforms that monetize clicks, GeneLink transforms advertising into a force for wellness, prevention, and healthier living, ensuring value flows back to individuals, brands, and society as a whole.

Launching first in Japan, GeneLink will expand internationally over time, bringing its precision marketing ecosystem to new geographies.

For additional information, please visit:

www.adam-innovations.com

www.adam-innovations.com/genelink

About A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Founded in 2004 in Tokyo, A.D.A.M. Innovations is a pioneer in genomics, AI, and precision health solutions. The company develops cutting-edge technologies spanning consumer genetics, clinical diagnostics, and AI-driven R&D data platforms. To date, A.D.A.M. Innovations has conducted more than 2.8 million genetic tests and maintains the largest R&D genomic database of the Japanese population.

Note: Genesis Healthcare Co. is to be renamed A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. effective Nov. 1, 2025.

About GeneLife and GeneLife Points

GeneLife is the consumer brand of A.D.A.M. Innovations. GeneLife, brings genetic testing directly to individuals through at-home kits and e-commerce channels. With a 74% market share (source: Fuji Kimera), GeneLife stands as the market leader, delivering personalized health and wellness insights to empower better living and longevity. GeneLife rewards its users with GeneLife Points through its mobile application, offering incentives for participating in R&D programs, engaging in promotional activities, and contributing to the advancement of personalized health and wellness.

Corporate contact:

Email: press@adam-innnovations.com



Media Relations: Crocker Coulson

Email: Crocker.Coulson@aumadvisors.com

+1 (646) 652-7185