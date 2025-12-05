GeneLife Expands GeneAI Forecast With New Cancer Risk Prediction Models

TOKYO, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. (Japanese Name: Genesis Healthcare Co.) (“A.D.A.M. Innovations” or the “Company”), Japan’s leading AI-driven genomics company, today announced the release of three new first-of-their-kind cancer prediction models for its GeneLife GeneAI Forecast platform: breast cancer (women), prostate cancer (men), and pancreatic cancer (unisex), developed using the largest Japanese population genetic database built by the company over 22 years of operation, improving relevance compared with western-derived tools.

With these three additional cancer models, GeneAI Forecast, supported by Japan’s largest commercial genomic population database, now offers a total of 11 unique predictive models for diseases with rising mortality. The release of these models advances GeneLife GeneAI Forecast’s mission to deliver personalized, prevention-focused health insights for the Japanese and broader East Asian population.

GeneAI Forecast uses A.D.A.M. Innovations’ extensive genomic database, built from 2.9 million completed tests, and combines genetic data with lifestyle factors such as BMI, smoking, alcohol consumption, and several other biomarkers.

This dynamic system provides users a personalized baseline risk and illustrates how lifestyle modifications can impact their long-term health. High-risk individuals can use these insights to optimize their lifestyle choices, reduce disease onset risk, or support early detection.

The three new models join existing predictive forecasts for stroke, myocardial infarction, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, lung cancer, stomach cancer, and colorectal cancer.

GeneLife consumers can access the full line of Gene AI Forecast features through the Genesis CONNECT and WGS CONNECT subscription plans.

Designed for Japanese and East Asian Populations

“These new cancer models reflect our commitment to bringing AI-driven, personalized prevention into everyday life,” said Michel Mommejat, President of A.D.A.M. Innovations. “We aim to help individuals understand their risks and support a more proactive approach to early prevention and intervention, leading to long-term health and longevity.”

About A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Founded in 2004 in Tokyo, A.D.A.M. Innovations (formerly Genesis Healthcare Co.) is a pioneer in genomics, AI, and precision health solutions. The company develops cutting-edge technologies spanning consumer genetics, clinical diagnostics, and AI-driven R&D data platforms. To date, A.D.A.M. Innovations has conducted more than 2.8 million genetic tests and maintains the largest R&D genomic database of the Japanese population.

About GeneLife

GeneLife is the consumer genomic brand of A.D.A.M. Innovations. GeneLife, brings genetic testing directly to individuals through at-home kits and e-commerce channels. With a 74% market share (source: Fuji Kimera), GeneLife stands as the market leader, delivering personalized health and wellness insights to empower better living and longevity.

GeneLife, GeneAI Forecast are registered trademarks of A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

