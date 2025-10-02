Skip the delays – Alectra urges customers to switch to ebilling during postal strike

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the nationwide Canada Post Strike announced last week, Alectra Utilities is urging customers to sign up for paperless billing to avoid potential delays in receiving bills and making payments.

Ebilling ensures customers have timely and secure access to their account information, regardless of postal service interruptions. By switching to paperless billing, customers not only avoid the uncertainty of postal delays, but they also gain a more convenient, reliable way to manage their energy costs.

“Signing up for ebilling is a simple step customers can take today to ensure they stay on top of their account payments, especially during postal disruptions,” said Kerry Lakatos-Hayward, Director, Customer Operations, Alectra Utilities. “It’s also a choice that delivers benefits far beyond convenience, because it helps reduce paper waste and helps provide meals to families in need through Alectra’s partnership with Feed Ontario.”

Earlier this month, Alectra announced the renewal of its paperless billing campaign, which connects customer choices directly to community impact. As part of the annual campaign, Alectra donates $25,000 to Feed Ontario’s Full Shelves program, which provides pantry staples and school-friendly snacks to stock food bank shelves across the province. Every customer who signs up for ebilling will help put a meal on the table for someone in need. Since the program’s launch, thousands of customers have made the switch, resulting in reduced paper use and strengthened community support across Ontario.

To further prepare for postal delays, customers are advised to use one of the following payment methods:

Online or telephone banking

In person at a financial institution

Pre-authorized payments

Credit card

With the postal disruption, customers who receive their monthly bills by mail remain responsible for paying their bills on time to avoid late fees. Customers can view their balance and due date by:

Visiting My Alectra to view account balances, download bills and register for paperless billing.

to view account balances, download bills and register for paperless billing. Calling our Contact Centre line at 1-833-253-2872, then selecting option ‘2’, then “1”. Please have your account number available. You’ll get details about your last payment made and next payment due.

Signing up for email Alerts. Go to My Alectra ‘preferences’ to start receiving your monthly balance and due date at your preferred email address.





For more information and to register for e-billing, visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

