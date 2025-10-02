OneGoal Expands Footprint in Texas: Ten New Districts Join Statewide Push to Strengthen College and Career Readiness

Houston, TX, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneGoal, a leading education nonprofit dedicated to transforming postsecondary advising and support, today announced that ten Texas school districts are joining the OneGoal Leadership Network, a statewide initiative to build stronger and more sustainable postsecondary pathways.

With this expansion, OneGoal will partner with districts across Texas to strengthen advising systems that help students navigate the often-complex path to college and career. The OneGoal Leadership Network provides districts with a three-year, research-driven improvement model that equips leaders to assess current systems, design actionable strategies, and build long-term capacity for student success. Districts receive tailored coaching, peer collaboration, and real-time data support to ensure meaningful, lasting progress in postsecondary outcomes.

The ten new partner districts include Gordon Independent School District, Holliday Independent School District, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District, Refugio Independent School District, San Isidro Independent School District, Terrell Independent School District, Alpine Independent School District, Marfa Independent School District, McCamey Independent School District, and Grandfalls-Royalty Independent School District.

“In the Big Bend region, we are vastly under-resourced,” said Jarrett Vickers, Regional Director of the Big Bend Rural Initiative for Success in Education. “We believe OneGoal has the potential to expand our reach and provide the kind of support our educators need to best serve our students. Access to the OneGoal family only recently came to our attention, so we seized the moment! Since then, the OneGoal family has welcomed us with open arms, and we couldn’t be more excited about where this partnership is headed.”

Since launching in Texas in 2013, OneGoal has already reached more than 20,000 students statewide. The results speak for themselves: 98% of district leaders say the support they receive from OneGoal will positively impact their students’ postsecondary outcomes, and 89% report developing new skills to more effectively advance postsecondary readiness in their districts.

“With nearly two decades of experience alongside educators and students, OneGoal has developed a proven approach,” said Alex Dailey, Executive Director in Texas for OneGoal. “With the right knowledge and skill development, Texas school leaders will play a pivotal role in promoting college and career readiness so that everything students are doing during the school day prepares them for what the next thing is after they graduate.”

The new partnerships are supported by generous philanthropic investments from major funders, including Phillips 66 and Stephanie and Frank Tsuru. They are also supported by statewide and regional partners such as The Commit Partnership, Texas Impact Network, Education Partnership of the Permian Basin, The Permian Basin Innovation Zone, and the Big Bend Rural Initiative for Success in Education.

“At Phillips 66, we’re committed to building stronger communities by investing in education and equity,” said Courtney Meadows, Manager of Social Impact at Phillips 66, Title Sponsor of OneGoal’s Leadership Network Expansion in West Texas. “Supporting OneGoal and their expanding footprint in West Texas and the Permian Basin allows us to help district leaders close opportunity gaps, and reinforces our commitment to fostering educational equity and workforce preparedness, so that more students in our communities are prepared for success in college, career, and life.”

By joining the network, district leaders aim to drive measurable improvement in GPA, FAFSA completion, graduation, and postsecondary enrollment—ensuring more students have the opportunity to pursue their greatest aspirations. To learn more about OneGoal, please visit onegoal.org.

OneGoal transforms postsecondary advising and support so that every student can define their own future. We’re building a movement with our partners to close the opportunity gap. We work with partner schools and districts to build their knowledge and capacity. The result is more equitable and effective support for all students. Since our inception, OneGoal has reached over 150,000 students with our unique approach, honed over 15 years, prioritizing strong human relationships. And it’s proven to deliver real student impact. 80% of OneGoal high school graduates enroll in a postsecondary institution, and 72% of those who enroll persist one year after high school. An independent study by the University of Chicago found that OneGoal students are up to 40% more likely to earn their postsecondary degrees than students from similar backgrounds. For more information, visit onegoal.org.

For more information on OneGoal, contact Stephen Barker, Communications Director, at stephen.barker@onegoalgraduation.org or 316-734-1042.

