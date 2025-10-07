OneGoal Expands Bay Area Footprint to Reach More Students with Postsecondary Support

Oakland, CA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Bay Area high schools—Aspire Richmond California College Preparatory Academy, McClymonds High School, MetWest High School, and Oakland Technical High School—are joining a growing network of California schools partnering with OneGoal, a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming postsecondary advising and support so every student can achieve their highest aspirations.

OneGoal equips students with the skills and support needed to succeed after high school graduation. During their junior year, students explore career and education pathways, set academic goals, increase financial literacy, and build community. In their senior year, they complete applications, secure financial aid, and prepare to navigate potential barriers. Once enrolled in their first year of postsecondary education, students receive academic, social, and financial support from OneGoal to persist and ultimately earn their degree or credential. 81% go on to enroll in a postsecondary institution, and 72% of those who enroll persist into their second year—rates that outpace national averages for students from similar backgrounds and demonstrate the power of sustained advising and support offered by OneGoal.

What school leaders are saying:

“I am excited about having OneGoal at Oakland Tech as an offering for our students. It took the support of teachers and others in my own community to shepherd me through college, and I’m glad OneGoal will provide that support for our students. As a young man in college, I questioned my place daily, and programs like [Early Academic Outreach Program] got me through. OneGoal provides an extra safety net for students once they’re in college, and that is something they need in today’s ever-changing landscape.”

— Martel Price, Principal, Oakland Technical High School

“As a college and career specialist, I know we often don’t have enough time to have in-depth conversations with students about their goals and the world they’re stepping into. OneGoal gives us space to talk about issues like the opportunity gap and degree divide, and to get to know students before diving into the business side of applications. I’m excited to build deeper relationships with students and provide support that extends beyond application season—ongoing support that will help improve their long-term outcomes.”

— Meilani Clay, College & Career Readiness Specialist, McClymonds High School

By joining OneGoal, school leaders aim to drive measurable improvements in GPA, FAFSA completion, graduation, and postsecondary enrollment—ensuring more students can pursue their greatest aspirations.

“OneGoal’s model works because it combines practical support with deep relationship-building,” said OneGoal Executive Director for the Bay Area, Symone Morales. “These new partnerships mean more students in the Bay Area will graduate with a clear plan for their future and the confidence to pursue it. We are thrilled to stand alongside our school partners to ensure students not only get to college, but through it.”

OneGoal served over 1,000 students last school year in partnership with six Bay Area schools, including Aspire Lionel Wilson College Preparatory Academy, Castlemont High School, East Bay Innovation Academy, Lighthouse Community Charter High, Lodestar High School, and Richmond High School. Learn more about OneGoal’s work in the Bay Area at onegoal.org/california.

###

OneGoal transforms postsecondary advising and support so that every student can define their own future. We’re building a movement with our partners to close the opportunity gap. We work with partner schools and districts to build their knowledge and capacity. The result is more equitable and effective support for all students. Since our inception, OneGoal has reached over 150,000 students with our unique approach, honed over 15 years, prioritizing strong human relationships. And it’s proven to deliver real student impact. 80% of OneGoal high school graduates enroll in a postsecondary institution, and 72% of those who enroll persist one year after high school. An independent study by the University of Chicago found that OneGoal students are up to 40% more likely to earn their postsecondary degrees than students from similar backgrounds. For more information, visit onegoal.org.

For more information on OneGoal, contact Stephen Barker, Communications Director, at stephen.barker@onegoalgraduation.org or 316-734-1042.

Contact Info



Stephen Barker

stephen.barker@onegoalgraduation.org

+1 316-734-1042

Attachment