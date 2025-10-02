Vishay Intertechnology’s SGTPL-28 Series of Space-Grade Planar Transformers Named as 2025 Elektra Awards Finalist

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its SGTPL-28 series of 150 W low profile, space-grade planar transformers with multiple output secondaries has been selected as a finalist for the 2025 Elektra Awards in the category of “Passive / Interconnection / Electromechanical Product of the Year.” The industry’s first such devices optimized for 28 V input forward converters in aerospace and defense applications, the robust SGTPL-28 series meets the requirements of MIL-PRF-27 level T, INST-EEE-002, and MIL-STD-981, while offering a lower cost, smaller size, and higher density than traditional planar transformers.

Presented by Electronics Weekly magazine, the Elektra Awards recognize individuals and companies for their excellent performance, innovation, and contributions to the global electronics industry, with winners selected in 17 categories by an independent panel of expert judges. Finalists in the “Passive / Interconnection / Electromechanical Product of the Year” category were chosen based on demonstrated technical capabilities that elevate them for specific applications or differentiate them from competing products.

In addition to 28 V forward converters, SGTPL-28 series devices are ideal for high reliability switch mode power supplies and active clamp or dual switch forward converters. In these applications, multiple secondary windings with a center tap can power up to two 12 V channels or four 5 V channels. Designed for the harshest of environments, the transformers combine their MIL-PRF-27 and MIL-STD-981 qualifications with a rugged package featuring over-molded windings and high temperature operation to +130 °C. SGTPL-28 series devices withstand numerous thermal shock cycles and high levels of mechanical shock and vibration and are available with six screening options.

The transformers provide up to 40 % greater winding fill than traditional planar devices, resulting in a smaller package size to save PCB space and improve efficiency and power density. Their unique winding technology and internal construction enable easy customization to meet design-specific requirements, while the devices’ materials and production techniques allow for lower costs. In addition, strategic inventory management results in short lead times, typically without non-recurring engineering (NRE) charges for customization.

Award winners will be announced at the Elektra Awards Ceremony, taking place in London on Dec. 9 at the Hilton Bankside.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

