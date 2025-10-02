IMA Financial Group Expands in Southeast Region with Valent Group Partnership

Denver, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMA Financial Group, Inc. , a North American insurance brokerage specializing in risk management, wholesale brokerage, and wealth management, today announced a strategic partnership with Valent Group, a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries and one of Alabama’s largest privately held insurance brokers, effective October 1, 2025.

Valent Group will retain its local identity, leadership, and four Alabama offices in Birmingham, Mobile, Huntsville and Decatur. Its 86 employees will become associates of IMA Financial Group, recently named to Business Insurance’s Best Places to Work.

“Partnering with Valent Group gives IMA a strong foothold in Alabama with one of the state’s most respected insurance brokers,” said IMA Financial Group Chairman and CEO Rob Cohen. “Their balanced expertise in property & casualty and employee benefits, coupled with a deep commitment to culture and community, makes this a natural fit as we expand in the Southeast.”

Valent Group leverages its experience with large multinational organizations to deliver tailored risk management solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Services span the full spectrum, from claims advocacy and loss control analysis to compliance and wellness, with deep expertise in midmarket businesses and condominium associations.

“This partnership gives Valent Group the scale to grow while staying true to our Alabama roots,” said Valent Group President Kurt Close. “Together with IMA, we will continue to provide the personalized service our clients expect while accessing the broader capabilities of a national firm.”

In the last five years, IMA has nearly tripled in size and expanded into 23 states through organic growth and strategic partnerships. This momentum deepens expertise in key markets and allows the team to deliver more comprehensive solutions tailored to clients’ evolving needs.

About IMA Financial Group

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker, defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and investment advisory services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,700-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets, and make a difference.

About Valent Group

Valent Group provides risk consulting and insurance for businesses, employer benefit groups and individuals across Alabama and nationwide. Valent Group is an independently owned firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices in Huntsville, Mobile and Decatur. For more information, visit www.valentgroup.com.