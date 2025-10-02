You Can’t Complete the Puzzle Without a Crisis Plan

Denver, CO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business owners are planners by nature. They map out budgets, sales targets, and marketing calendars. But when it comes to crisis communications? 1 in 5 admit they’ve left that piece of the puzzle blank.

Even among the businesses that do claim to have a crisis plan, most fall short. In a survey M&C Communications conducted, we asked, “What do businesses' communications-centered crisis plans cover?” The majority pointed to only the most basic elements:

62% said their plan included internal messaging to employees

60% said it covered social media protocols

But far fewer had built in critical components:

Only 39% said their plan included PR-drafted media responses

Just 24% said they included stakeholder notification

And a small number, 1%, admitted they weren’t even sure what their plan actually covered

The survey also posed a critical question: “How confident are you that your business would know what to say publicly during a crisis?”

The results revealed a striking contradiction. Nearly 6 in 10 leaders (59%) said they were completely or very confident, with 27% completely confident and 32% very confident. Another 29% were only somewhat confident, while 12% admitted they were hardly or not at all confident.

On the surface, confidence looks strong. But without complete, tested plans in place, that confidence can become a false sense of security, and the missing piece that leaves a business unprotected when a crisis strikes.

If you’d like to protect your reputation, give us a call at 720-273-0927 or visit mandccommunications.com for actionable PR tips to protect your brand and stay ahead of the next crisis.

