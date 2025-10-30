M&C Communications and Hope for Stomach Cancer Unite to Amplify Patient Voices and Advance Gastric Cancer Awareness

Denver, CO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&C Communications, an expert in public and media relations, today announced it has been selected as the public relations agency of record for Hope for Stomach Cancer, a national non-profit whose mission is “to provide support, resources, and awareness to those affected by stomach cancer.”

Referred by a longtime nonprofit client, M&C Communications was selected by Hope for Stomach Cancer for its deep experience helping purpose-driven organizations amplify their missions through Brand Protection PR™. For nearly two decades, M&C has leveraged this unique approach to strategic public relations, enabling clients to communicate more effectively with stakeholders, cultivate trusted media partnerships, and reinforce their brand strength. The approach is rooted in three key pillars: Customer Loyalty, Insider Media Relations™, and Forecasting for Resilience. Now, the team is excited to put this proven framework in motion to bridge the gap between what stomach cancer patients, caregivers, and families know and what they don’t.

“Aki Smith, the Hope for Stomach Cancer founder, saw a need, and she made it her mission to fill it. When her father was diagnosed with stomach cancer, there wasn’t an organization to help her make the day-to-day decisions that would increase his quality of life and, in her case, save his life. We are honored to partner with Hope for Stomach Cancer and support the newly formed Empowering Voices Speakers Bureau. These speakers are choosing to use their voices as a powerful tool for advocacy,” said Diane Mulligan, Founder & President of M&C Communications. “When you learn how to optimize storytelling and combine it with strategic media communications, you’re able to unlock a new level of advocacy, driving needed awareness and providing hope and knowledge for stomach cancer patients.”

Aki Smith, Founder and Executive Director of Hope for Stomach Cancer, added, “Our partnership with M&C Communications represents a powerful step forward in amplifying patient voices and driving awareness for one of the world’s deadliest cancers. Together, we’re helping survivors, caregivers, and families transform their personal stories into meaningful advocacy that educates, inspires, and creates lasting change. Every story shared brings us closer to a world where stomach cancer is detected earlier, treated more effectively, and met with greater compassion.”

Empowering Voices Speakers Bureau

A central focus of the partnership will be supporting Hope for Stomach Cancer’s Empowering Voices Speakers Bureau, a growing community of patient advocates and caregivers who use their stories to drive awareness and inspire action. M&C Communications will work directly with advocates to refine their storytelling, strengthen their on-camera confidence, and develop strong relationships with media outlets, transforming their lived experiences into meaningful education for those who need it most.

Nutrition Guide for Stomach Cancer

M&C Communications will also support Hope for Stomach Cancer’s promotion of the Nutrition Guide for Stomach Cancer: A Practical Nutrition Resource for Patients and Caregivers, an evidence-based guide created by the Oncology Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and presented by Hope for Stomach Cancer. The book offers recipes, expert insights, and practical strategies to help patients and caregivers maintain nutrition, manage symptoms, and preserve strength from diagnosis through recovery. By leveraging existing and forging new partnerships, M&C looks forward to helping Hope for Stomach Cancer turn this powerful piece of knowledge into the go-to nutrition resource for those impacted by gastric cancer.

Advocacy Events and Community Engagement

M&C Communications will provide media outreach and storytelling support for upcoming advocacy and community engagement events across the country, including the Warriors of Hope Colman Irene’s 5K in Houston and 30 Stories of Hope, where they share the stories of stomach cancer survivors and caregivers during the 30 days of November, National Stomach Cancer Awareness Month. By leveraging compelling patient stories and M&C’s strong relationships with traditional and non-traditional media, these initiatives will expand public awareness of stomach cancer and elevate the organization’s visibility nationwide.

About Hope for Stomach Cancer

Founded in 2016, Hope for Stomach Cancer is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that bridges the gap between research and patient care in one of the world’s deadliest cancers. By centering patient and caregiver stories, HOPE raises awareness, builds community, and works to close gaps in care—particularly for those from underrepresented and underserved communities.

Programs include expert-led webinars, virtual support groups often joined by medical professionals, and peer-led Facebook communities with nearly 2,500 members. HOPE also provides “Hope-in-a-Bag” care kits for newly diagnosed patients, which include trusted educational materials and practical tools to support their journey.

With a growing focus on patient navigation, health equity, and public awareness, HOPE is advancing progress toward earlier detection, better access to care, and improved treatment options for a historically overlooked disease.

Learn More at STOCAN.org

About M&C Communications

For 17 years, M&C Communications has proven to be an expert in Insider Media Relations™ and Brand Protection PR™, providing businesses with strategic public relations plans and effective content creation services. M&C Communications helps companies enhance visibility and achieve marketing objectives while maintaining brand resiliency. For more information, visit mandccommunications.com.