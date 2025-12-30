Caught in the Wind: A Colorado Power Shutoff Exposes a Crisis Most Businesses Never Planned For

Black Hawk, CO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAWK, Colo. — When hurricane-force winds tore across Colorado’s Front Range last week, Xcel Energy made the rare call to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), plunging communities, including the City of Black Hawk, Colorado, into uncertainty and widespread power outages.

For many businesses, it was a crisis few had planned for.

For Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, the sudden outage could have meant confusion, frustration, and reputational damage. Instead, it became a real-world case study in crisis communications, brand protection, and business preparedness.

Within minutes of the PSPS announcement, Monarch issued clear, timely updates to guests and the community, explaining the situation, setting expectations, and reinforcing its commitment to safety. That rapid response was powered by M&C Communications’ exclusive Brand Protection PR program, a crisis communications framework designed to help organizations lead when it matters most.

“Our guests trust us to be transparent and proactive, especially when conditions are beyond anyone’s control,” said Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing for Monarch Casino Resort Spa. “Having a crisis communications plan in place with M&C allowed us to communicate quickly, keep our community informed, and show that safety and service always come first.”

“Events like this show that crises don’t come with warnings,” said Diane Mulligan, Founder of M&C Communications. “True brand resilience comes from being prepared to respond to any crisis, and that readiness can define your brand long after the lights come back on.”

The Front Range wind event now serves as a real-world example behind new data from M&C Communications’ Crisis Survey, which reveals a troubling gap in business crisis preparedness: more than 70% of U.S. business owners report not having a formal crisis communications plan.

That means seven out of ten companies could be caught flat-footed when something goes wrong.

And something eventually will.

Small Businesses, Big Risks

While crisis planning is often associated with Fortune 500 companies, M&C’s survey found that small and mid-sized businesses, especially those in the hospitality, food and beverage, construction, and personal services sectors, may be the most vulnerable.

Yet a crisis doesn’t always look like a natural disaster or power outage.

Sometimes it’s a single online review that spreads misinformation.

A misunderstood social media post.

Or a customer interaction that spirals into a public dispute.

Without a crisis management plan, business owners are left reacting instead of responding — often at the expense of trust, reputation, and revenue.

From Chaos to Clarity

As a national crisis PR and reputation management firm, M&C Communications has helped clients across the country navigate moments like these: a family farm caught in viral backlash, a suburban city at the center of a protest, a nonprofit swept into a policy storm.

Each crisis was different.

But the outcome was the same.

Preparedness made the difference.

Through its Brand Protection PR program, M&C builds crisis communications plans that can be activated in as little as 15 minutes, including:

Holding statements that immediately establish leadership

Pre-approved messaging for common crisis scenarios

Designated spokespeople and response roles

Internal communication protocols

Press releases ready to deploy

Strategies for rebuilding trust and protecting reputation

In Black Hawk, that preparation enabled Monarch Casino Resort Spa to respond quickly during the Xcel Energy PSPS power outage, not just informing customers, but also demonstrating calm leadership during the disruption.

“Instead of silence or speculation, the community heard directly from Monarch,” said M&C. “That’s how brands show leadership, protect trust, and turn crisis into credibility.”

For M&C Communications, the Colorado Front Range windstorm is a reminder that crisis communications planning isn’t about expecting the worst; it’s about being ready to lead when it happens.

“Because in the absence of clarity, confusion wins,” the firm said. “And in the absence of trust, customers walk away.”

As winds died down and power was restored across Black Hawk, Colorado, one lesson remained: the crisis may pass, but the brand resilience you build during it endures.





