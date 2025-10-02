BioStem Technologies Expands Partnership with the Florida Panthers as a Sponsor for the 13th Season of the “Heroes Among Us” Program

Program has honored more than 500 members of the military since its inception

Sponsorship honors both local military veterans and healthcare professionals



POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, and the Florida Panthers, announced today that they will celebrate the 13th season of the “Heroes Among Us” program throughout the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season with BioStem Technologies Inc. as the new sponsoring partner. Through the support of BioStem, the club will continue its special tradition of introducing and highlighting the important contributions of military veterans to the U.S. during all home games.

“As one of the MedTech industry anchors in South Florida, BioStem is proud to expand our partnership with the Florida Panthers as the sponsor of the ‘Heroes Among Us’ program to recognize and honor those whose military contributions have made a lasting difference to our country," said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO of BioStem Technologies. “This sponsorship is an extension of our ongoing recognition of the sacrifices that our military members make, personified by our co-founder, Andrew Van Vurst, who is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.”

Mr. Matuszewski continued, "We are also deeply honored to continue supporting the Panthers’ ‘Seats for Service’ program, which creates meaningful game-day experiences for veterans and their families. Together, these initiatives reflect our shared mission of giving back to those who have served, while also aligning with the upcoming launch of our American Amnion product line, a brand dedicated to advancing wound care for the military community.”

The “Heroes Among Us” program honors one military hero at every home game with a national anthem dedication and scoreboard video highlighting his or her story. Since its creation in 2013, the “Heroes Among Us” program has honored more than 500 local veterans and active-duty service members at Panthers’ home games, including more than 125 WWII veterans, 50 Vietnam War veterans, 20 Korean War veterans, and others.

“This program continues to be one of the most impactful moments of our games, as we honor the incredible stories of local veterans and recognize their service and sacrifice to our country,” said VP of Panthers Foundation & Community Relations, John Colombo. “It’s an honor to give our fans and community the opportunity to thank and appreciate these heroes on a nightly basis and appreciate BioStem Technologies’ support of this program.”

One of the four core pillars of the Florida Panthers Foundation is veterans' affairs. The Panthers are dedicated to supporting organizations that provide critical resources and services to active duty and retired military members. For more information on the Panthers Foundation, please visit PanthersFoundation.org.

About BioStem Technologies:

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

