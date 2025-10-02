Honda Awards $100,000 to All Kids Bike to Launch Traffic Safety Education in Elementary Schools Nationwide

Rapid City, South Dakota, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Kids Bike, the nonprofit organization on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike, today announced a $100,000 contribution from Honda in support of their All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program. As a result, kindergarteners in communities near Honda operations will gain essential bike riding and traffic safety skills through this program. Associates from Honda will be volunteering to assemble bikes and participating in program deliveries to local elementary schools.

Each school will receive teacher training and certification, a comprehensive eight-lesson curriculum, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable helmets, an instructor bike with conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to live support for the life of the program. The All Kids Bike Traffic Safety Kit expands the Learn-to-Ride PE curriculum with a fun, interactive, and educational environment for teaching children the rules of the road while they learn to ride. Perfectly paired with the All Kids Bike program, this kit helps young riders practice safe biking habits in a controlled setting that mirrors real-world experiences. Each kit includes:

Stop Sign – Teaches riders when to come to a complete stop and look both ways.

Yield Sign – Helps kids understand how to slow down and give the right of way.

Pedestrian Crossing Sign – Reinforces the importance of watching for people walking across designated areas.

Do Not Enter Sign – Guides riders to recognize restricted areas and safe directions of travel.

Traffic Light – A child-friendly, functional light that introduces the concepts of red, yellow, and green signals to reinforce safe decision-making.

This kit provides hands-on learning opportunities that combine traffic awareness with practical riding experience. By incorporating real traffic symbols and signals, children not only gain confidence in their biking skills but also develop essential safety knowledge that will carry into their everyday lives.

“Providing traffic safety education to young students is vital to learning safe habits for life,” said Bobbie Trittschuh, charitable giving manager at Honda. “We are proud to partner with All Kids Bike to empower children with the skills, confidence, and awareness they need to ride - and eventually drive - safely in their communities.”

The funding aligns with Honda’s priority of supporting programs that promote safe driving practices, awareness and education aimed at ensuring the safety of everyone on and off the road.

“All Kids Bike is committed to giving every child in America the opportunity to learn to ride and ride safely,” said Lisa Weyer, Executive Director of All Kids Bike. “Thanks to this contribution from Honda, thousands of students will gain confidence, independence, and essential traffic safety skills that will serve them throughout their lives.”

Over the next decade, more than 15,000 thousand kindergarteners will learn to ride a bike from the All Kids Bike program, integrating bike riding and traffic safety into the schools’ PE curriculum and setting them on a path toward healthier, safer futures.

For more information about All Kids Bike, to donate, or to submit an application for a school to receive the program, please visit www.AllKidsBike.org.

# # #

About All Kids Bike

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program launched in 2018 with a simple mission: to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The ready-to-teach program includes teacher training and certification, a complete eight-lesson curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program, everything needed to teach kids how to ride a bike! Supported by the Strider Education Foundation, All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,700 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 170,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place. For more information, please visit www.allkidsbike.org.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 65 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. The company’s mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life’s potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community.

Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

