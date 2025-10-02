NHK Capital Partners “121 Technology Park” Named Finalist in 2025 Best of NAIOP North Texas Awards

DALLAS, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHK Capital Partners (NHK), a Hogan Family Company, today announced that its 121 Technology Park development was named a finalist in two categories by the North Texas Chapter of NAIOP for their 2025 Best of North Texas Awards: “Industrial Development of the Year” and “Innovative Development of the Year.”

The Best of NAIOP North Texas Awards program showcases the most impactful commercial real estate projects and teams that bring economic growth to the region.

“It’s an honor to have been selected as a finalist for two categories,” said Noreen Hogan, Principal at NHK. “We are thrilled to be recognized for the innovation 121 Technology Park brings to North Texas and to have had the opportunity to deliver the project in Allen, specifically.”

Just north of Dallas, Allen has received continuous national recognition for its high quality of life, safety, and award-winning public schools. The project’s location means 121 Technology Park tenants are ideally positioned to attract talent from the highly skilled labor pool that prioritizes the aforementioned amenities.

121 Technology Park’s first phase includes four industrial buildings totaling 370,000 square feet of Class A industrial space. The project was undertaken in collaboration with NHK`s longstanding development partner, Stillwater Capital.

Since its inception in 2019, NHK has successfully raised over $160 million to fund commercial real estate investment opportunities that span build-to-rent communities, multi-family, industrial, hospitality, and office developments.

About NHK Capital Partners

NHK Capital Partners (NHK) was founded by the Hogan family with a focus on providing investment opportunities in commercial real estate that were traditionally reserved for institutional investors. To learn more about NHK or 121 Technology Park, please visit the NHK website or contact us directly at info@nhkcapitalpartners.com