Corey A. Collins Promoted to CEO of Tekton Research to Lead Next Era of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekton Research, a leading multi-site clinical trial company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Corey A. Collins to Chief Executive Officer (CEO).





Collins joined Tekton in December 2023 as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience across the pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors. Prior to Tekton, he held key positions at American Expediting, Dicalite Management Group and PCI Pharma Services, where he guided financial strategies that drove long-term success. His career began with financial leadership roles at GE Water & Process Technologies and Deloitte, grounding him in operational excellence and strategic vision.

In January 2025, Collins was named President following the transition of Tekton’s Founding CEO, Kip McKenzie. Since then, Tekton has continued its trajectory of growth and focus on two key therapeutic areas: Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cardiometabolics (including endocrinology). Under Collins’ leadership, the organization has strengthened its business and operational excellence, refocused its commercial strategies, achieved technology harmonization and integration and assembled a high-performing executive team to guide Tekton’s next stage of growth. Notably, Tekton has expanded by seven research sites in 2025 alone, underscoring the company’s continued momentum and commitment to patients and partners.

“Corey’s leadership has already played a pivotal role in Tekton’s growth,” said Wendel D. Barr, Tekton’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “His ability to pair financial acumen with strategic vision has positioned Tekton to build on our strong foundation and accelerate our mission in clinical research.”

Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest Capital Management, commented, “We congratulate Corey on this well-deserved appointment to CEO. Corey’s uncompromising focus on clinical quality is complemented by his commitment to operational rigor and his successful recruitment of the clinical trial industry’s best professionals.”

Reflecting on his promotion, Collins said, “It’s an honor to step into the role of CEO and continue building on Tekton’s legacy. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made this year, and I’m even more excited about what’s ahead as we grow our footprint, invest in technology and remain focused on delivering high-quality research in CNS and Cardiometabolics.”

This announcement follows Tekton’s recent expansion, which included three new sites, five new investigators and the addition of a CNS thought leader. Together, these milestones highlight the organization’s dedication to scientific precision and data quality, operational excellence and community-based patient care.

About Tekton

Founded in 2006, Tekton Research is a multi-site clinical trial company conducting Phase 1-4 trials in CNS, cardiometabolic, general medicine and infectious disease. Led by seasoned professionals and nationally recognized KOLs, Tekton delivers scientific rigor and operational excellence across trials of any size. The company partners with sponsors, CROs and biopharma to accelerate the development of new therapies while maintaining a strong commitment to patient-centered care.

About Havencrest Capital Management

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management is an investment manager of healthcare-focused private equity funds with more than $700M of assets under management (AUM). Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, operating partners and senior advisors, including many of the nation’s leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $3M - $15M, the Havencrest team has a successful track record of building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, please visit www.havencrest.com.

