New York, USA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global General Surgery Devices Market to Register Sustainable Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The general surgery devices market is primarily driven by the increasing volume of surgical procedures, which is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, higher incidence of trauma and accidents, growing demand for minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgeries, ongoing technological advancements in surgical tools, and intensified product development efforts by leading industry players.

DelveInsight’s General Surgery Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading general surgery devices companies’ market shares, challenges, general surgery devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market general surgery devices companies in the market.

General Surgery Devices Market Summary

The global general surgery devices market size is projected to increase from ~ USD 22 million in 2024 to ~ USD 35 million by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to ~ by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global general surgery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the general surgery devices market include Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, US Medical Innovations, LLC., Virtual Incision, Peters Surgical, CONMED Surgical, Stryker, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Philips N.V., CONMED Corporation, Terumo Corporation, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the general surgery devices market during the forecast period.

In the type segment of the general surgery devices market, the disposable surgery devices category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the General Surgery Devices Market

Rising Volume of Surgical Procedures

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, trauma cases, and age-related conditions has led to a higher number of surgeries worldwide. This surge in surgical procedures directly drives demand for general surgery devices, including instruments for minimally invasive and open surgeries.

Advancements in Surgical Technology

Innovations such as robotic-assisted surgery, laparoscopic tools, and energy-based devices have improved precision, reduced complications, and shortened recovery times. Hospitals and surgical centers are increasingly adopting these advanced devices, boosting market growth.

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Minimally invasive procedures are preferred due to reduced pain, faster recovery, and lower risk of infection. Devices such as endoscopes, laparoscopes, and surgical staplers are in higher demand as minimally invasive surgeries become increasingly common.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Government initiatives, rising healthcare budgets, and private investments in modern healthcare infrastructure support the adoption of advanced surgical devices. Higher expenditure allows hospitals to invest in cutting-edge tools, driving market expansion.

Aging Population and Rising Disease Burden

An aging global population leads to an increased incidence of conditions requiring surgical interventions, such as cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and orthopedic disorders. This demographic trend fuels sustained demand for general surgery devices.

Presence of Leading Medical Device Manufacturers

Well-established companies continuously innovate and expand their product portfolios, making surgical devices more effective and accessible. Competitive market dynamics encourage the adoption of high-quality devices worldwide.

Regional General Surgery Devices Market Insights

North America led the global general surgery devices market in 2024, capturing around 41% of the total share. This dominance is driven by a high volume of surgical procedures, a strong presence of key medical device manufacturers, and the rapid uptake of advanced technologies, including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries. Favorable reimbursement policies, robust healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare spending further reinforce the region’s market leadership.

Advances in minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgeries have expanded the pool of patients opting for surgical interventions due to shorter recovery periods and fewer complications, boosting the adoption of innovative surgical devices. For example, in July 2025, Arthrex received FDA clearance for its NanoScope™ system, a compact, high-resolution imaging device with a chip-on-tip camera suitable for pediatric procedures. Beyond orthopedic applications such as knee arthroscopy and ACL reconstruction, it can now be used for surgeries like hernia repair and diagnostic laparoscopy.

Europe also plays a key role in the growth of the general surgery devices market, thanks to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative surgical technologies, and focus on minimally invasive procedures. The region’s aging population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions requiring surgical intervention, drives demand for cardiovascular, orthopedic, and gastrointestinal surgeries. Well-established reimbursement systems and government support for operating room modernization encourage hospitals to integrate advanced tools such as robotic-assisted systems, laparoscopic devices, and disposable surgical instruments. Continuous R&D efforts by European medical device companies, combined with regulatory support from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and CE marking, accelerate the introduction of new products to the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a significant growth engine for the general surgery devices market, driven by a rapidly expanding patient base, increasing healthcare spending, and growing hospital infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is experiencing a surge in surgical procedures due to the prevalence of chronic diseases, rising trauma and accident cases, and an aging population requiring surgical care. Government initiatives to modernize healthcare systems, improve access to advanced surgical technologies, and promote minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries further drive market growth. Additionally, a significant unmet medical need, coupled with the rise of medical tourism in countries such as India, Singapore, and Thailand, enhances the demand for innovative surgical devices.

Recent Developmental Activities in the General Surgery Devices Market

In July 2025, Intuitive received FDA clearance for its Vessel Sealer Curved, a handheld, wristed bipolar electrosurgical tool designed for use with multi-port da Vinci systems. It enables precise sealing, dissection, and cutting even for lymphatic vessels.

In July 2025, Arthrex received FDA clearance for its NanoScope system, a compact, high-resolution imaging device featuring a chip-on-tip camera, ideal for pediatric applications. It can now be used in procedures such as hernia repair or diagnostic laparoscopy.

In April 2025, Intuitive Surgical's SP SureForm 45 Stapler was cleared by the U.S. FDA for use with the da Vinci SP single-port robotic system, enabling stapling in thoracic, colorectal, and urologic procedures with enhanced control and reduced reliance on an assistant. It uses SmartFire technology for real-time tissue monitoring.

In March 2025, Restore Robotics secured FDA 510(k) clearance for remanufacturing da Vinci Xi 8 mm monopolar curved scissors. This offers a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to purchasing directly from original manufacturers, particularly valuable for surgical centers that utilize robotic systems.

What are General Surgery Devices?

General surgery devices form a broad category of medical instruments and tools used to perform a wide range of surgical procedures, from routine operations to complex interventions. These devices include sutures, staplers, forceps, retractors, surgical scissors, scalpels, electrosurgical devices, and advanced laparoscopic and robotic instruments. They are designed to support surgeons in making precise incisions, controlling bleeding, closing wounds, and ensuring patient safety during surgery. With the rise in chronic diseases, trauma cases, and an aging population, the demand for general surgery devices continues to increase, driven by the need for both traditional open surgery and minimally invasive techniques.

General Surgery Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 General Surgery Devices Market CAGR ~6% General Surgery Devices Market Size by 2032 ~USD 35 Billion Key General Surgery Devices Companies Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, US Medical Innovations, LLC., Virtual Incision, Peters Surgical, CONMED Surgical, Stryker, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Philips N.V., CONMED Corporation, Terumo Corporation, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, and others

General Surgery Devices Market Assessment

General Surgery Devices Market Segmentation General Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By Type: Disposable Surgical Devices, Robotics Surgery Devices, Open Surgery Devices, Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices, Electrosurgical Surgical Devices, Handheld Surgery Devices, and Others General Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By Surgery Type: Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Urological Surgery, and Others General Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others General Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 General Surgery Devices Market Report Introduction 2 General Surgery Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 General Surgery Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 General Surgery Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 General Surgery Devices Market Layout 8 General Surgery Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

