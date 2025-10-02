Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions For Fourth Quarter of 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the “Fund”) has announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund’s managed distribution plan.

Under the Fund’s managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 8% (or 0.6667% per month) for 2025, based on the net asset value of $16.47 of the Fund’s common shares as of December 31, 2024.

The next three distributions declared under the managed distribution plan are as follows:

Month Amount Record Date Payable Date October $0.1098

October 21, 2025 October 31, 2025 November $0.1098

November 18, 2025 November 28, 2025 December $0.1098

December 16, 2025 December 31, 2025



Under the managed distribution plan, the Fund will distribute net investment income, net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to stockholders.

The Fund will issue a notice to common stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

Contacts

For information, please contact:

Thomas Antonucci, Bulldog Investors LLP (tantonucci@bulldoginvestors.com)