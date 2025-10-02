Change in the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

The Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS has appointed Mrs Liudmila Bataeva as new member of the Management Board of the Company, effective 1 October 2025.

Mrs Bataeva brings over 14 years of international experience in digital product strategy, data analytics, and product governance. Mrs Bataeva has been with Admirals since February 2024, first as Team Lead and since March 2025 as Head of Product, B2B, focusing on regulatory-compliant onboarding processes and partnership model innovations. Previously, in 2022–2023, she was Group Product Manager at Workato, a U.S.-based automation platform, responsible for data governance and customer trust renewal. Liudmila has an MBA degree in Business Administration from Hult International Business School (UK).

Mrs Bataeva holds no management positions outside the Admirals group.

The Management Board of Admirals Group AS shall operate from 01.10.2025 in the following composition: Alexander Tsikhilov, Eduard Kelvet, Andrey Koks, Anton Tikhomirov, and Liudmila Bataeva.



