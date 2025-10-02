Waxahachie, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, TX October 01, 2025 - -

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center has been recognized as one of only two facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to achieve the prestigious designation of Hernia Center of Excellence. This recognition, awarded by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), underscores the Center's commitment to advancing complex abdominal wall reconstruction through rigorous standards of surgical quality, safety, and patient outcomes.

The distinction highlights the Center's leadership under Dr. Mazen Iskandar, a board-certified surgeon whose practice is dedicated to the treatment of complex hernias. Dr. Iskandar has built a reputation for combining surgical precision with compassionate patient care. His approach emphasizes individualized treatment plans designed to restore both function and quality of life for patients who often present with challenging or recurrent hernia conditions. This milestone recognition places The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center among a small group of practices nationwide that have met the stringent requirements to be named a Hernia Center of Excellence.

The SRC designation requires facilities to undergo an extensive review process that evaluates clinical processes, safety protocols, outcomes, and surgeon qualifications. Dr. Iskandar's Center exceeded the benchmarks set by SRC, demonstrating the ability to manage advanced hernia cases with consistently high success rates. For patients, this designation provides a clear indicator of the Center's dedication to meeting the highest standards in modern hernia care.

Dr. Iskandar's work is particularly notable in a region where hernia repair procedures remain common but vary widely in complexity. While many hernias can be managed through traditional approaches, patients with large, recurrent, or complicated abdominal wall defects often require a more advanced level of surgical expertise. By establishing a facility that specializes exclusively in these cases, Dr. Iskandar has positioned The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center as a resource for both patients and referring physicians seeking solutions to some of the most difficult hernia conditions.

As a leading hernia surgeon in Dallas, Dr. Iskandar has treated patients with cases ranging from straightforward repairs to complex reconstructions following multiple prior surgeries. His experience with advanced techniques, including component separation and abdominal wall reconstruction, has enabled the Center to address hernias that would otherwise severely impact mobility, comfort, and long-term health. Many patients arrive after failed prior repairs, reflecting the trust placed in the Center to manage the most intricate situations.

Beyond surgical skill, Dr. Iskandar's philosophy centers on a comprehensive approach to care. Patients undergo thorough evaluations that consider medical history, lifestyle factors, and overall health before a treatment plan is recommended. This emphasis on precision and preparation reflects the Center's commitment to reducing recurrence rates and ensuring sustainable outcomes. The holistic care model adopted by The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center distinguishes it from facilities that focus solely on the technical aspects of repair.

The importance of this recognition extends beyond the local community. Hernia care is a growing field of surgical innovation, with ongoing developments in mesh technology, minimally invasive techniques, and reconstructive strategies. By earning the SRC designation, The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center demonstrates its place at the forefront of these advancements, ensuring that patients in Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond have access to evidence-based, high-quality care. The designation also affirms the Center's role in setting an example for other facilities seeking to improve their standards in complex abdominal wall reconstruction.

The recognition as a Hernia Center of Excellence represents both a milestone and a responsibility. It acknowledges years of dedication from Dr. Iskandar and his team, while reinforcing the Center's ongoing commitment to delivering surgical care that aligns with the highest benchmarks in the field. This dual role—both as a provider of care and a leader in setting standards—places the Center in a unique position within the surgical community.

For reporters covering developments in surgical quality and for patients seeking clarity on where to turn for specialized care, The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center offers a clear example of what can be achieved through focused expertise and a dedication to best practices. The recognition from SRC underscores the value of establishing facilities that go beyond routine treatment and commit to serving as leaders in their field.

As hernia care continues to evolve, the role of specialized centers becomes increasingly important. Patients dealing with complex hernias require not only technical solutions but also long-term strategies for recovery and sustained health. Dr. Iskandar's work exemplifies how specialized expertise can make a measurable difference in both outcomes and patient quality of life. By aligning advanced surgical methods with compassionate care, The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center continues to shape the future of abdominal wall reconstruction in Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.

###

For more information about The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, contact the company here:



The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center

Mazen Iskandar

info@iskandarcenter.com

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center

2460 I-35E Suite 310-B

Waxahachie, TX 75165