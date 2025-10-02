AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With offices in Toronto and Austin, Quota Crushers Agency is changing how companies across North America hire sales executives. With only 3 percent of roles ever posted online, the agency emphasizes headhunting over job postings, a method that is gaining traction in a competitive hiring market.

In an environment where investor confidence is fragile, hiring budgets are under pressure, and performance matters more than ever, one sales recruitment firm is working to redefine how talent is found across North America.

In a recent sit-down with Yahoo Finance on the world of sales recruitment, Quota Crushers Agency was highlighted as a growing player for companies looking to hire experienced sales executives. Their approach is straightforward: they do not wait for applicants. Instead, they identify and engage with candidates directly. Only 3 percent of their placements come from job postings, with 97 percent sourced through proactive headhunting.

"The candidates we approach are not actively applying online. They're already performing at a high level," said Eden Mordchaev, CEO of Quota Crushers Agency.

The firm was founded on the belief that sales recruitment should be based on accuracy and accountability. Rather than relying on job boards, Quota Crushers evaluates executives based on vertical expertise, quota performance, deal size, and long-term loyalty before reaching out directly.

Industry analysts have observed a growing emphasis on this kind of targeted recruitment. According to LinkedIn's 2024 Global Talent Trends report, roles filled through proactive sourcing often show higher retention rates than those filled through applications, with a 25 percent improvement in average tenure.

Another differentiating factor for Quota Crushers is the background of its recruiters. Every member of the team has worked in sales and carried quotas themselves. "We know how to position an opportunity in terms of earnings potential, territory, and leadership," Mordchaev explained.





The agency also applies strict filters around candidate stability, declining to represent individuals who have changed roles frequently. "Looking at quota numbers in isolation can be misleading," Mordchaev noted. "A consistent track record over time matters more."

To support clients, Quota Crushers uses a structured assessment process. Each candidate completes a one-hour custom evaluation, which may include deal breakdowns, objection handling, pipeline strategies, and culture-fit scenarios. Clients receive a detailed profile with performance metrics, compensation history, CRM examples, and closing ratios.

An operations executive at a Canadian SaaS firm, who requested anonymity, said, "The assessment process gave us confidence. We weren't just hiring based on a resume—we saw the way the candidate thought about deals, and that made the difference."

Third-party data reinforces the agency's results. Glassdoor and Indeed report that the average time-to-fill for senior sales roles is around 11–12 weeks, while Quota Crushers reports an average of under six. The firm also cites an 89 percent retention rate after 18 months, which is higher than the North American benchmark of approximately 75 percent for senior sales positions.

With clients in SaaS, logistics, fintech, advertising, and enterprise tech, Quota Crushers works with both scaling startups and large enterprises. Current searches span New York, Dallas, Vancouver, Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The firm is now developing additional analytics tools to help companies evaluate not just candidates but also structural elements like quotas, territory design, and compensation models. "Hiring the right people is only part of the equation. Ensuring roles are set up for success is equally important," Mordchaev said.

For Quota Crushers Agency, the message is consistent: the strongest sales professionals are rarely the ones applying online. They are already engaged in their markets, and reaching them requires a direct approach.





To learn more, visit www.quotacrushersagency.com

###

For more information about Quota Crushers Agency, contact the company here:



Quota Crushers Agency

Eden Mordchaev

+1 888-257-8114, 416-831-5232

recruit@quotacrushersagency.com

Austin, Texas