Edge AI Market to Grow at 36.9% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Edge AI Market” is projected to increase from $11.8 billion in 2025 to $56.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.9% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global edge AI market, focusing on market revenues by offering, industries, and regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It explores major market drivers and challenges, emerging technologies, patent activity, and the competitive landscape among leading companies. The report also examines developments in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and concludes with detailed profiles of major players, highlighting their market strategies and technological innovations.

This report is especially relevant now because the edge AI market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by technological innovations and increasing adoption in many industries. Edge AI allows AI models to run directly on devices like smartphones, cameras, IoT devices, and drones, rather than relying solely on cloud infrastructure. With the explosive rise in the number of connected devices, there is a growing need to reduce latency and bandwidth costs, and minimize cloud dependency. These factors are fueling demand for edge AI solutions, making this report timely and valuable for understanding current trends and future opportunities in the market.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Demand for Real-Time Data Transmission: Edge AI reduces latency by processing data locally, enabling faster decision-making in applications like autonomous vehicles and smart surveillance.

IoT Devices and Industrial Robotics: The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics increases the need for on-device intelligence for quick responses, reduced cloud dependency, and improved operational efficiency.

Advances in AI and ML Technologies: Improved algorithms and hardware now allow powerful AI models to run on edge devices, making smart features more accessible and efficient.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $8.7 billion Market size forecast $56.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 36.9% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Offerings, End-User Industry Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, South America, Middle East and Africa Market Drivers Demand for Real-Time Data Transmission

IoT Devices and Industrial Robotics

Advances in AI and ML Technologies

Interesting facts:

In 2024, the hardware segment dominated the global edge AI market, driven by the increasing demand for real-time data processing, low-latency applications, and the proliferation of IoT devices. The rising need for energy-efficient edge devices in autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and healthcare monitoring systems is also propelling market growth.

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, predicted that 75% of data will be processed outside traditional data centers or the cloud by 2025. The need for real-time data processing drives this shift, reducing latency and improving bandwidth efficiency, especially in applications like IoT, autonomous systems, and remote monitoring. Knowing how and where data needs to be processed makes edge AI useful and necessary.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the global edge AI market's projected size and growth rate?

The global edge AI market is expected to reach $56.8 billion by 2030 and see a healthy CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the global edge AI market?

These include rising industry demand for real-time data transmission, increasing adoption of IoT devices and industrial robotics, and advances in AI and machine learning (ML) technologies.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

The market faces challenges such as edge device resource limitations and the risk of malware penetration and security flaws. However, the integration of large language models (LLMs) in edge AI, growth in smart city initiatives and 5G networks, and rising demand for autonomous and connected vehicles are expected to create new opportunities.

Which offerings will be dominant through 2030?

The hardware segment will dominate the market through 2030, reflecting its widespread use in various industries.

Which region has the largest share in the global edge AI market?

In 2024, North America had the highest global edge AI market share. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the rising adoption of technologies and investments in digital transformation across many industries.

Market leaders include:

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.

ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.)

AMAZON.COM INC.

GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP

HAILO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

IBM CORP.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

INTEL CORP.

MEDIATEK

META

MICROSOFT

NVIDIA CORP.

QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

VEEA INC.

