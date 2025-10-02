Seven industry leaders elected to Midwest Real Estate Data Board of Managers

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) announces the election of seven real estate professionals to the multiple listing service’s (MLS) Board of Managers. These industry leaders join 10 others on the Board to comprise the team that creates the strategy and policies that drive MRED forward.

Brokers elected are:

Category 1: Aaron Starck of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate, Nicole Minier, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Category 2: Matt Silver of Corcoran Urban Real Estate and Joan Marie Locascio of Fulton Grace Realty, and Category 3: Jeff Gregory of Realty Executives Success.

Association executives elected are:

Michelle Mills Clement of the Chicago Association of REALTORS® and Sharon Halperin of the Oak Park Area Association of REALTORS®.

Others serving on the Board are: Fran Broude, Compass; John Matthews, Baird & Warner; Aaron Starck, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate; Tommy Choi, Keller Williams ONEChicago; Rose Schlickman, Key Realty; Luigui Corral, Re/Max American Dream; Matt Silver, Corcoran Urban Real Estate; Joan Marie Locascio, Fulton Grace Realty; Jeff Gregory, Realty Executives Success; Pradeep Shukla American Star Realty; Christopher De Santo, Realty Executives Legacy; Al Rossell, Jack Carpenter Organization; Tom Hurdelbrink, Hurdelbrink Consulting LLC; Brad Baldwin, First Utah Bank.

“We're proud to be an organization purposefully set up to give brokerages a direct voice in leadership,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen. “The newly elected members of our Board of Managers will set a forward-thinking vision for MRED that best serves our subscribers.”

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the multiple listing service (MLS) for real estate professionals across Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Indiana who input 250,000 listings annually. MRED connects real estate professionals with the tools, data, and support they need to serve clients and grow their businesses.