Premium Utility Contractor Collaborates with TECO for Infrastructure Enhancement

Florida City, FL, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Tampa, crews from Premium Utility Contractor, under the leadership of Jake Meeks, have mobilized in concert with TECO to tackle a major restoration project near the intersection of Waters & Florida Ave. The joint effort underscores the firm’s commitment to stepping in where the need is greatest and restoring reliable electricity quickly and safely.





Tough days, stronger crews — that’s Premium Utility Contractor.





Throughout the operation, the teams have focused on clearing damage, reestablishing access, and repairing critical power lines. Meeks and his crew are working side by side with TECO to ensure the community’s power is restored with precision and urgency.

Jake Meeks has directed Premium Utility Contractor’s crews to adopt proactive planning and agile deployment to respond to conditions in real time. His leadership ensures that resources, personnel, and equipment are allocated where they can deliver maximum impact. The coordination with TECO has enabled tighter synchronization in roles and responsibilities—yielding faster restoration for affected customers.

Premium Utility Contractor’s reputation for storm response, transmission and distribution work, and safety-driven operations positions it as a dependable partner in large-scale grid repair efforts. Premium Utility Contractor In this latest assignment, Meeks’ team has demonstrated their ability to integrate seamlessly with utility partners and respond under pressure.

As the work continues at Waters & Florida Ave, Jake Meeks and Premium Utility Contractor remain committed to executing this project efficiently, safely, and with minimal disruption to surrounding residents and businesses. Their efforts here reflect a deeper pledge to resilience, reliability, and long-term grid stability.





On the ground with TECO — Premium Utility Contractor crews working to restore and enhance critical infrastructure.

About Premium Utility Contractor



We are an electrical contractor providing safety driven, turn-key solutions for utility companies large and small across the US and overseas. Priding ourselves in our ability to rapidly mobilize our response team, come up with innovative solutions, and complete a job with expertise and efficiency—we get the job done right every time. But our biggest achievement? Doing it all with an outstanding safety record. Our commitment to safety protocols and more importantly, to our people always comes first.

Press inquiries

Premium Utility Contractor

https://premiumutilitycontractor.com/

Jake Meeks

dorichowskyj@premiumutilitycontractor.com