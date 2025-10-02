Matrack Takes Home Two Awards at 2025 NATDA Trailer Show Innovation Showcase

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrack Inc., a leading provider of Al-based GPS fleet management solutions, announced today that it has won two prestigious awards at the 2025 NATDA Trailer Show Innovation Showcase held at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The company's innovative tracking technologies earned first place in the TRAILblazER Award for Best in Show for Trailer Components & Accessories and third place in the TRAILsettER Award for Best in Show for Dealership Performance & Programs.

The awards recognize Matrack's continued leadership in developing cutting-edge GPS tracking solutions that enhance security, efficiency, and operational performance for trailer dealers and fleet operators across North America.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these awards from NATDA, which represent the voice of trailer dealers nationwide," said Matrack spokesperson Faith Pomeroy-Ward. "These NATDA awards validate Matrack’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that directly address the real-world challenges faced by trailer dealers and their customers. Matrack’s technology isn't just about tracking - it's about providing peace of mind, improving operational efficiency, and helping dealers grow their businesses."

The TRAILblazER Award-winning solution showcases Matrack's advanced GPS tracking technology, featuring the company's acclaimed PingMasterS000™ wireless GPS tracker. This industry-leading device offers instant theft alerts, proprietary MoveGuard motion-sensing technology, an exceptional battery life exceeding ten years, and comprehensive departure and arrival reporting - all backed by the industry's first anti-theft warranty program offering up to $5,000 in theft protection.

The TRAILsettER Award recognition highlights Matrack's comprehensive dealership support programs, which include advanced fleet management software, customer training initiatives, and integrated business solutions designed to help trailer dealers optimize operations and enhance customer service.

"The Innovation Showcase represents the best of what our industry has to offer," Pomeroy-Ward continued. "Being recognized alongside other industry leaders reinforces Matrack’s position as a technology pioneer and demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in trailer tracking and fleet management."

The 2025 NATDA Trailer Show marked a record-breaking year with its largest-ever Innovation Showcase, featuring breakthrough technologies and forward-thinking solutions shaping the future of the trailer industry. Winners were selected through a new text-to-vote technology that significantly boosted dealer participation and engagement, allowing attendees to vote for their favorite entries across multiple categories.

As a multiple award winner, Matrack will be featured in Winner's Row at the 2026 Trailer Tech Expo powered by NATDA in Reno, Nevada, and will be recognized at the event's awards luncheon in February 2026.

About Matrack Inc. Matrack Inc. is a leading provider of GPS fleet management solutions for the trucking and trailer industries, continuously striving to deliver cutting-edge technology at competitive prices, backed by exceptional customer support. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes GPS fleet tracking solutions, dash cams, electronic logging devices (ELDs), fuel cards, asset and trailer tracking, and factoring services. For more information about Matrack, visit www.matrackinc.com.

About NATDA The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) serves the light and medium­ duty trailer industry by connecting dealers, manufacturers, and suppliers through various beneficial and educational platforms. NATDA's mission is to provide the necessary management tools, techniques, and practices to help every dealership grow and maintain strong business operations year after year.

