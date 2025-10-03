Diversified Energy PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Diversified Energy PLC Diversified Energy PLC

Birmingham, AL (USA)

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 145,775 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.8494 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:02 October 2025
Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:145,775
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.715
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):14.00
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):13.8494

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 76,976,045 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 76,976,045 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
Dates of purchases:2 October 2025
Investment firm:Mizuho Securities USA LLC


Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquiredDaily volume weighted average price paidDaily highest price paid per shareDaily lowest price per shareTrading Venue
8,177 $13.8358$14.00$13.72ARCX
4,266 $13.8622$14.00$13.77ASPN
448 $13.8088$13.86$13.77BAML
3,808 $13.9080$14.00$13.73BATS
1,562 $13.8718$13.89$13.83BATY
188 $13.8400$13.84$13.84CPGX
900 $13.9058$14.00$13.85EDGA
863 $13.8786$13.98$13.83EDGX
400 $13.9400$13.94$13.94HRTF
81,679 $13.8410$14.00$13.72IEXG
930 $13.8885$14.00$13.77JPMX
2,692 $13.8800$13.98$13.79JSJX
363 $13.8280$13.88$13.78MEMX
8,245 $13.8651$14.00$13.77SGMT
5,864 $13.8916$14.00$13.77UBSA
100 $14.0000$14.00$14.00VFMI
900 $13.8853$13.99$13.83XBOS
200 $13.9200$13.97$13.87XCIS
12,084 $13.8592$14.00$13.73XNAS
12,006 $13.8488$13.99$13.72XNYS
100 $13.8500$13.85$13.85XPSX
Trading venueCurrency   
NYSEUSD$13.8494 145,775  
     

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


Recommended Reading