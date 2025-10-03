AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for September and the Third Quarter of 2025

In September 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 387,482 passengers, which is a 4.1% decrease compared to September 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.2% to 21,269 units and the number of passenger vehicles was down by 5.9% amounting to 55,973 units compared to the same period a year ago.
In the third quarter of the year (July–September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,766,335 passengers, which is a 3.0% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 9.8% to 60,306 units and the number of passenger vehicles was up by 0.4% to 251,751 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for September 2025 and the third quarter of the year were the following:
|September 2025
|September 2024
|Change
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|387,482
|404,143
|-4.1%
|1,766,335
|1,715,496
|3.0%
|Finland-Sweden
|88,933
|95,176
|-6.6%
|435,770
|441,758
|-1.4%
|Estonia-Finland
|261,530
|270,648
|-3.4%
|1,166,278
|1,058,909
|10.1%
|Estonia-Sweden
|37,019
|38,319
|-3.4%
|164,287
|214,829
|-23.5%
|Cargo Units
|21,269
|23,178
|-8.2%
|60,306
|66,865
|-9.8%
|Finland-Sweden
|2,882
|3,535
|-18.5%
|7,891
|9,581
|-17.6%
|Estonia-Finland
|15,338
|16,292
|-5.9%
|44,388
|48,363
|-8.2%
|Estonia-Sweden
|3,049
|3,351
|-9.0%
|8,027
|8,921
|-10.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|55,973
|59,455
|-5.9%
|251,751
|250,810
|0.4%
|Finland-Sweden
|4,817
|4,921
|-2.1%
|30,107
|29,379
|2.5%
|Estonia-Finland
|48,947
|52,605
|-7.0%
|208,228
|207,878
|0.2%
|Estonia-Sweden
|2,209
|1,929
|14.5%
|13,416
|13,553
|-1.0%
FINLAND–SWEDEN
The third quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.
ESTONIA–FINLAND
The third quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate for 2 days in September due to scheduled maintenance works.
ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The third quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise vessel Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels, Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.
OTHER EVENTS
In September, the charter agreement of Galaxy I was further extended by another 6 months until October 2026. The agreement includes another 12-month extension option after the end of the term.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170
