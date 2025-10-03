AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for September and the Third Quarter of 2025

In September 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 387,482 passengers, which is a 4.1% decrease compared to September 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.2% to 21,269 units and the number of passenger vehicles was down by 5.9% amounting to 55,973 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the third quarter of the year (July–September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,766,335 passengers, which is a 3.0% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 9.8% to 60,306 units and the number of passenger vehicles was up by 0.4% to 251,751 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for September 2025 and the third quarter of the year were the following:

 September 2025September 2024ChangeQ3 2025Q3 2024Change
Passengers387,482404,143-4.1%1,766,3351,715,4963.0%
Finland-Sweden88,93395,176-6.6%435,770441,758-1.4%
Estonia-Finland261,530270,648-3.4%1,166,2781,058,90910.1%
Estonia-Sweden37,01938,319-3.4%164,287214,829-23.5%
       
Cargo Units21,26923,178-8.2%60,30666,865-9.8%
Finland-Sweden2,8823,535-18.5%7,8919,581-17.6%
Estonia-Finland15,33816,292-5.9%44,38848,363-8.2%
Estonia-Sweden3,0493,351-9.0%8,0278,921-10.0%
       
Passenger Vehicles55,97359,455-5.9%251,751250,8100.4%
Finland-Sweden4,8174,921-2.1%30,10729,3792.5%
Estonia-Finland48,94752,605-7.0%208,228207,8780.2%
Estonia-Sweden2,2091,92914.5%13,41613,553-1.0%


FINLAND–SWEDEN
The third quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.  

ESTONIA–FINLAND
The third quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate for 2 days in September due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The third quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise vessel Baltic Queen.  The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels, Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.

OTHER EVENTS
In September, the charter agreement of Galaxy I was further extended by another 6 months until October 2026. The agreement includes another 12-month extension option after the end of the term.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170

