AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for November 2025

In November 2025, AS Tallink Grupp transported 377,163 passengers, which is a 1.9% increase compared to November 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.3% to 19,846 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 1.0% to 46,636 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for November 2025 were the following:

November 2025 November 2024 Change Passengers 377,163 369,996 1.9% Finland - Sweden 100,341 102,254 -1.9% Estonia - Finland 242,427 235,048 3.1% Estonia - Sweden 34,395 32,694 5.2% Cargo Units 19,846 21,409 -7.3% Finland - Sweden 2,419 2,928 -17.4% Estonia - Finland 14,134 15,460 -8.6% Estonia - Sweden 3,293 3,021 9.0% Passenger Vehicles 46,636 47,101 -1.0% Finland - Sweden 2,565 2,333 9.9% Estonia - Finland 42,640 43,690 -2.4% Estonia - Sweden 1,431 1,078 32.7%





FINLAND – SWEDEN

The November Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The November Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The shuttle vessel MyStar did not operate for two day in November due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The November Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170

