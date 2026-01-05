AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for December and the Fourth Quarter of 2025

 | Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

In December 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 461,868 passengers, which is a 0.2% increase compared to December 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.8% to 18,129 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.3% to 55,469 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,306,310 passengers, which is a 0.3% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 7.4% to 59,830 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 160,111 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2025 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

 Dec 2025Dec 2024ChangeQ4 2025Q4 2024Change
Passengers461,868460,7860.2%1,306,3101,310,014-0.3%
Finland - Sweden112,676103,1809.2%350,028340,5532.8%
Estonia - Finland302,997308,781-1.9%831,976843,269-1.3%
Estonia - Sweden46,19548,825-5.4%124,306126,192-1.5%
       
Cargo Units18,12918,851-3.8%59,83064,606-7.4%
Finland - Sweden2,0272,225-8.9%7,1448,420-15.2%
Estonia - Finland13,84213,884-0.3%43,85546,859-6.4%
Estonia - Sweden2,2602,742-17.6%8,8319,327-5.3%
       
Passenger Vehicles55,46957,955-4.3%160,111164,586-2.7%
Finland - Sweden4,2484,287-0.9%10,91810,5343.6%
Estonia - Finland48,89851,556-5.2%143,394149,109-3.8%
Estonia - Sweden2,3232,11210.0%5,7994,94317.3%


FINLAND – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes. 

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. In the fourth quarter, the shuttle vessels did not operate a total of 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise vessel Baltic Queen.  The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels, Sailor and Regal Star.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment


Attachments

2025 12 ENG Q4

Recommended Reading