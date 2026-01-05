AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for December and the Fourth Quarter of 2025

In December 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 461,868 passengers, which is a 0.2% increase compared to December 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.8% to 18,129 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.3% to 55,469 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,306,310 passengers, which is a 0.3% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 7.4% to 59,830 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 160,111 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2025 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Change Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change Passengers 461,868 460,786 0.2% 1,306,310 1,310,014 -0.3% Finland - Sweden 112,676 103,180 9.2% 350,028 340,553 2.8% Estonia - Finland 302,997 308,781 -1.9% 831,976 843,269 -1.3% Estonia - Sweden 46,195 48,825 -5.4% 124,306 126,192 -1.5% Cargo Units 18,129 18,851 -3.8% 59,830 64,606 -7.4% Finland - Sweden 2,027 2,225 -8.9% 7,144 8,420 -15.2% Estonia - Finland 13,842 13,884 -0.3% 43,855 46,859 -6.4% Estonia - Sweden 2,260 2,742 -17.6% 8,831 9,327 -5.3% Passenger Vehicles 55,469 57,955 -4.3% 160,111 164,586 -2.7% Finland - Sweden 4,248 4,287 -0.9% 10,918 10,534 3.6% Estonia - Finland 48,898 51,556 -5.2% 143,394 149,109 -3.8% Estonia - Sweden 2,323 2,112 10.0% 5,799 4,943 17.3%





FINLAND – SWEDEN

The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. In the fourth quarter, the shuttle vessels did not operate a total of 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise vessel Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels, Sailor and Regal Star.





