AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for December and the Fourth Quarter of 2025

In December 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 461,868 passengers, which is a 0.2% increase compared to December 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.8% to 18,129 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.3% to 55,469 units compared to the same period a year ago.
In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,306,310 passengers, which is a 0.3% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 7.4% to 59,830 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 160,111 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2025 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:
|Dec 2025
|Dec 2024
|Change
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|461,868
|460,786
|0.2%
|1,306,310
|1,310,014
|-0.3%
|Finland - Sweden
|112,676
|103,180
|9.2%
|350,028
|340,553
|2.8%
|Estonia - Finland
|302,997
|308,781
|-1.9%
|831,976
|843,269
|-1.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|46,195
|48,825
|-5.4%
|124,306
|126,192
|-1.5%
|Cargo Units
|18,129
|18,851
|-3.8%
|59,830
|64,606
|-7.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,027
|2,225
|-8.9%
|7,144
|8,420
|-15.2%
|Estonia - Finland
|13,842
|13,884
|-0.3%
|43,855
|46,859
|-6.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,260
|2,742
|-17.6%
|8,831
|9,327
|-5.3%
|Passenger Vehicles
|55,469
|57,955
|-4.3%
|160,111
|164,586
|-2.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|4,248
|4,287
|-0.9%
|10,918
|10,534
|3.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|48,898
|51,556
|-5.2%
|143,394
|149,109
|-3.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,323
|2,112
|10.0%
|5,799
|4,943
|17.3%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. In the fourth quarter, the shuttle vessels did not operate a total of 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise vessel Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels, Sailor and Regal Star.
