LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
3 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:2 October 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:16,180
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):470.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):487.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):482.966286

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,935,442 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,994,988 have voting rights and 1,352,815 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE482.96628616,180

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Trading Venue

 
 
819485.0008:00:24LSE 
200486.0008:02:03LSE 
178485.0008:02:06LSE 
1,188486.0008:03:14LSE 
348486.5008:03:14LSE 
1,181486.0008:04:07LSE 
757486.0008:04:07LSE 
20486.0008:06:48LSE 
224486.0008:06:48LSE 
224486.0008:06:48LSE 
224486.0008:06:48LSE 
224486.0008:06:48LSE 
524486.0008:06:59LSE 
84486.0008:06:59LSE 
178487.0008:10:57LSE 
201486.0008:28:44LSE 
191486.0008:28:44LSE 
178485.5008:36:29LSE 
178485.0008:45:26LSE 
214485.5008:47:02LSE 
231485.5008:47:22LSE 
240486.0008:50:25LSE 
240486.0008:50:25LSE 
240485.5008:50:56LSE 
2485.5008:50:56LSE 
492485.5008:50:56LSE 
189485.0009:00:16LSE 
15485.5009:04:40LSE 
183485.5009:04:40LSE 
182485.5009:04:40LSE 
118485.0009:10:19LSE 
178485.0009:12:28LSE 
50485.0009:20:26LSE 
361485.0009:21:12LSE 
64485.0009:21:49LSE 
160485.0009:22:40LSE 
178485.0009:26:15LSE 
169485.0009:26:15LSE 
77484.0009:29:44LSE 
183483.5009:31:02LSE 
243485.0009:43:06LSE 
7485.0009:43:06LSE 
201484.0010:00:44LSE 
47484.0010:01:51LSE 
133484.0010:01:51LSE 
178482.0010:32:23LSE 
178478.0010:46:09LSE 
189475.5010:47:36LSE 
187474.5010:58:39LSE 
178479.5011:06:54LSE 
178479.5011:06:54LSE 
568480.0011:08:24LSE 
51480.0011:08:24LSE 
432480.0011:08:24LSE 
114480.0011:08:24LSE 
182478.5011:09:41LSE 
196478.0011:42:37LSE 
252477.0011:43:52LSE 
129477.0011:43:52LSE 
27477.0011:43:52LSE 
46477.0011:43:52LSE 
186473.5011:49:43LSE 
205472.0011:50:39LSE 
190471.5012:05:42LSE 
57471.5012:05:42LSE 
186471.5012:05:42LSE 
238470.0012:05:47LSE 
178474.5012:45:11LSE 
231473.0013:44:16LSE 
106473.0013:44:16LSE 

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


