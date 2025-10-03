LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

3 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 2 October 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 16,180 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 470.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 487.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 482.966286

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,935,442 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,994,988 have voting rights and 1,352,815 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 482.966286 16,180

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased



Transaction price (GBp share)



Time of transaction (UK Time)



Trading Venue



819 485.00 08:00:24 LSE 200 486.00 08:02:03 LSE 178 485.00 08:02:06 LSE 1,188 486.00 08:03:14 LSE 348 486.50 08:03:14 LSE 1,181 486.00 08:04:07 LSE 757 486.00 08:04:07 LSE 20 486.00 08:06:48 LSE 224 486.00 08:06:48 LSE 224 486.00 08:06:48 LSE 224 486.00 08:06:48 LSE 224 486.00 08:06:48 LSE 524 486.00 08:06:59 LSE 84 486.00 08:06:59 LSE 178 487.00 08:10:57 LSE 201 486.00 08:28:44 LSE 191 486.00 08:28:44 LSE 178 485.50 08:36:29 LSE 178 485.00 08:45:26 LSE 214 485.50 08:47:02 LSE 231 485.50 08:47:22 LSE 240 486.00 08:50:25 LSE 240 486.00 08:50:25 LSE 240 485.50 08:50:56 LSE 2 485.50 08:50:56 LSE 492 485.50 08:50:56 LSE 189 485.00 09:00:16 LSE 15 485.50 09:04:40 LSE 183 485.50 09:04:40 LSE 182 485.50 09:04:40 LSE 118 485.00 09:10:19 LSE 178 485.00 09:12:28 LSE 50 485.00 09:20:26 LSE 361 485.00 09:21:12 LSE 64 485.00 09:21:49 LSE 160 485.00 09:22:40 LSE 178 485.00 09:26:15 LSE 169 485.00 09:26:15 LSE 77 484.00 09:29:44 LSE 183 483.50 09:31:02 LSE 243 485.00 09:43:06 LSE 7 485.00 09:43:06 LSE 201 484.00 10:00:44 LSE 47 484.00 10:01:51 LSE 133 484.00 10:01:51 LSE 178 482.00 10:32:23 LSE 178 478.00 10:46:09 LSE 189 475.50 10:47:36 LSE 187 474.50 10:58:39 LSE 178 479.50 11:06:54 LSE 178 479.50 11:06:54 LSE 568 480.00 11:08:24 LSE 51 480.00 11:08:24 LSE 432 480.00 11:08:24 LSE 114 480.00 11:08:24 LSE 182 478.50 11:09:41 LSE 196 478.00 11:42:37 LSE 252 477.00 11:43:52 LSE 129 477.00 11:43:52 LSE 27 477.00 11:43:52 LSE 46 477.00 11:43:52 LSE 186 473.50 11:49:43 LSE 205 472.00 11:50:39 LSE 190 471.50 12:05:42 LSE 57 471.50 12:05:42 LSE 186 471.50 12:05:42 LSE 238 470.00 12:05:47 LSE 178 474.50 12:45:11 LSE 231 473.00 13:44:16 LSE 106 473.00 13:44:16 LSE

