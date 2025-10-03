RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-10-03
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|5,150
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|1.905 %
|Lowest yield
|1.904 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.905 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|83.33
|Auction date
|2025-10-03
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,525
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|10
|Average yield
|2.338 %
|Lowest yield
|2.328 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.344 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|15.00