RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-10-03
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln5,150 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.905 %
Lowest yield1.904 %
Highest accepted yield1.905 %
% accepted at highest yield       83.33 

 

Auction date2025-10-03
Loan1056 
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,525
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids10 
Average yield2.338 %
Lowest yield2.328 %
Highest accepted yield2.344 %
% accepted at highest yield       15.00 



 


Recommended Reading