KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 3 OCTOBER 2025 AT 12:00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar and Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals continue long-term collaboration with repeat order for hybrid straddle carriers

Kalmar has concluded an agreement with Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals (RST) to supply five Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The large repeat order, which includes the MyKalmar INSIGHT performance management tool, was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2025 order intake, with the machines scheduled to be delivered during Q3 2026.

RST is Europe’s largest dedicated shortsea shipping hub, employing approximately 350 people. RST is offering container handling, storage and a comprehensive range of additional services such as empty depot, cross-docking and more, always with a strong focus on efficiency and sustainability. Kalmar has been a key partner supporting RST’s significant expansion in recent years to meet increasing demand.

The five new hybrid straddle carriers form part of RST's fleet renewal programme aimed at expanding capacity and improving environmental performance. RST previously ordered six identical machines in 2023 to support its corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals.

MyKalmar INSIGHT, which covers all the Kalmar straddle carriers in the fleet, allows RST to transform equipment performance data into actionable, impactful insights.

Arno Storm, CEO, RST: “These new hybrid machines represent yet another concrete step forward as we continue to improve our environmental performance with Kalmar as our long-term partner. Hybrid technology is a perfect fit for our operations, helping us to reduce fuel consumption and emissions without compromising equipment performance or service quality.”

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar: “We are pleased and proud to continue to support RST with their transition to more eco-efficient cargo-handling operations. Looking beyond fuel savings and emission reductions, with MyKalmar INSIGHT deployed across the fleet RST is able to further improve the efficiency and reliability of its operations based on real-world data.”

