PEAK:AIO Secures Over $6.8M in Seed Round Funding to Accelerate Innovation, Growth and Expansion in Global Markets

Manchester, UK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, the data infrastructure pioneer redefining AI-first data acceleration, today announced that the company has raised over $6.8M in Seed Round funding led by Pembroke VCT with a $5 million investment, with participation from Praetura Ventures, and also joined by a Silicon Valley investor. PEAK:AIO will use this funding to continue investing in AI to grow its groundbreaking solution for the data storage sector and further expand its global presence.

PEAK:AIO won industry attention by solving one of AI’s most urgent challenges: data acceleration. Deployed across multiple AI verticals, the platform has set records for delivering low-latency, high-efficiency performance, from edge inference to core model training. This technical edge has made PEAK:AIO the infrastructure of choice for AI teams who can’t afford bottlenecks or downtime.

“Every major technology wave exposes bottlenecks that hold back progress. In AI, that bottleneck is storage – GPUs sit idle while data crawls in. PEAK:AIO has built a solution from first principles that flips this equation, unlocking the full potential of AI infrastructure,” said Fred Ursell, Head of Investments at Pembroke Investment Managers. “With a team that has repeatedly scaled and exited category-defining businesses, and early validation from some of the most complex customers in the world, we believe PEAK:AIO is positioned to be a critical enabler of the AI revolution.”

“Our NPIF II investment into PEAK:AIO comes at a very opportune time for the AI sector, with Google, Microsoft and Nvidia all announcing plans to invest tens of billions into the UK,” said Louise Chapman, NPIF II Fund Principal at Praetura Ventures, which is merging with Par Equity to form PXN Group (subject to FCA approval). “Going forward, this news will create even bigger opportunities for companies such as PEAK:AIO, which has already been enjoying impressive traction to date – both in the UK and on a global scale. We’re now looking forward to being part of the company’s next chapter and supporting the team.”

With this funding, PEAK:AIO is shifting gear, moving from category-defining performance in single-node systems to building the future of scaled-out, AI-native infrastructure and beyond. The company will accelerate the delivery of its breakthrough pNFS platform, kvcache and AI focused S3 while embracing modern-day architectures like CXL, and grow its global footprint through strategic partnerships and on-the-ground deployments.

“We’ve already proven what true AI-first infrastructure can achieve; now we’re scaling that vision. This funding fuels the next phase of PEAK:AIO: open, high-performance, and built to outpace legacy at every level. Our upcoming designs are engineered to set a new standard, one that legacy systems simply weren’t built to reach,” said Mark Klarzynski, Co-Founder and CSO of PEAK:AIO.

"Since its introduction, the response to PEAK:AIO has exceeded all expectations, said Roger Cummings, President and CEO of PEAK:AIO. “From the start, our goal has been clear: to deliver a solution that could keep pace with the explosive growth of AI workloads. Today, we are proud to see leading organizations turn to PEAK:AIO to eliminate bottlenecks and unlock the full potential of their AI pipelines. With the support of our partners and investors, we are accelerating toward a future where data infrastructure is no longer a constraint, but a competitive advantage."

About PEAK:AIO

PEAK:AIO is a software-first infrastructure company delivering next-generation AI data solutions. Trusted across global healthcare, pharmaceutical, and enterprise AI deployments, PEAK:AIO powers real-time, low-latency inference and training with memory-class performance, RDMA acceleration, and zero-maintenance deployment models. Learn more at https://peakaio.com

About Pembroke VCT

Established in 2013 and managed by Pembroke Investment Managers LLP, Pembroke VCT plc invests in growth-stage companies across the consumer, business services, and technology sectors. The VCT supports entrepreneurs with both capital and strategic expertise, helping to accelerate growth and build long-term value. Its portfolio includes innovative brands such as LYMA and Seatfrog, with successful exits including Pasta Evangelists (2.3x realised return) and ME+EM (16.1x realised return). Pembroke VCT is committed to partnering with ambitious founders and providing investors access to some of the UK’s most dynamic businesses.

About Praetura Ventures

Praetura Ventures is committed to adding value post-investment and providing the ‘more than money’ support that businesses need to grow, including additional expertise, resources, networks and guidance, to its investee companies.

Since 2019, Praetura Ventures has backed over 60 companies, including North West headquartered businesses Street Group, AccessPay and BankiFi. The business has now grown to over £340m AUM and is a fund manager for the £100m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II mandate dedicated to equity in the North West of England.

Earlier this year, Praetura Ventures announced plans to merge with Par Equity to form PXN Group, which is subject to FCA approval. Learn more at praeturaventures.com

