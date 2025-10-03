OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mineros S.A. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA; OTCQX: MNSAF), a Latin American gold mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mineros S.A. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCID™ Basic Market.

Mineros S.A. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MNSAF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

David Splett, Chief Financial Officer commented, “Upgrading to OTCQX is part of a continuing initiative by Mineros to provide improved access and liquidity for our investors. Mineros elected to trade on the OTCQX Best Market to address the strong US demand for high-quality gold equities, and this will provide an avenue for investors to move shares into liquid markets. In addition, for companies like Mineros, who are listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable Mineros to use our current market reporting to make our information available in the U.S.”

About Mineros S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region including the La Pepa Project in Chile.

