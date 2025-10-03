Get in, Loser! Bratz® and Mean Girls™ Clique Up Again for a Totally Fetch Spring Fling Collection

Bratz and Paramount Consumer Products are reuniting for a new line of Mean Girls dolls inspired by the film’s Spring Fling looks.

The collection brings back fan-favorites Cady and Regina in new looks and bratzifies Janis for the first time ever.

The drop schedule kicks off on Mean Girls Day, starting with Regina on October 9, followed by Janis on October 16 and Cady on October 23.



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bratz®, the on-trend lifestyle and fashion doll brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA), is returning to the halls of North Shore High, and this time they’re staying for Spring Fling. Following the viral success of the first Bratz x Mean Girls™ collaboration in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products, the Bratz Pack is reuniting with the most fetch clique of all time to launch the Bratz x Mean Girls Spring Fling Dolls. Timed perfectly with Mean Girls Day (today), the drop will kick off with Regina on October 9, followed by Janis on October 16 and Cady on October 23. Cady and Regina will return in all new looks in this second collaboration, while Janis will be joining the Bratz universe for the first time ever.

Two Icons Who Understood the Homework Assignment

"Our first collaboration with Mean Girls was an immediate sensation, proving how deeply this crossover resonates with fans of all generations," said Jasmin Larian-Hekmat, Bratz Creative Director. "Bratz and Mean Girls were always destined to be at the same table. And for this next iteration, we’re giving fans what they’ve been asking for and inviting Janis to come sit with us, proving that when it comes to iconic Bratz collabs: the limit simply does not exist.”

Bratz, the OG trendsetter in dolls, fashion, and beyond is capturing pop culture in plastic — meshing style and fandom into one chase-worthy collector’s drop. In an epic sequel to its first Mean Girls collection, Bratz is bringing the characters from the cult classic to the Bratz universe again. The Spring Fling collection is a tribute to fearless attitude and female friendships, where every girl — from the new queen to the non-conforming artist types — gets to own her look and redefine her legacy.

Totally Grool Looks

The girls are ready to make another fashion statement and crown the ultimate Spring Fling queen in their reimagined, Bratz-infused high school dance looks. This fall's must-have collector dolls each come with two fetch fits, giving collectors and fans the freedom to mix and match their favorite looks, all wrapped inside totally grool yearbook-inspired packaging.

The Regina Spring Fling Doll: Regina is ready for the Spring Fling in a pink dress paired with a floral-decorated back brace, perfect for a shot at school-dance redemption. Her other look is classic North Shore High hallway style, featuring her black sweater and jeans from the infamous Burn Book scene. Regina accessorizes with a broken piece of the Spring Fling crown, a pink belt, silver necklace, black heels, pink heels, a burn book, and cheese fries.

The Janis Spring Fling Doll: For the Spring Fling stage, Janis ditches the layers but keeps her edge, rocking a purple tuxedo with a white undershirt and black bowtie. Her other look captures her scheming side, featuring her signature grey tee and oversized jacket with a long black skirt. Janis accessorizes with striped socks and black high tops.

The Cady Spring Fling Doll: Cady is dressed to rule the Spring Fling stage – and girl world — in a winning look perfect for claiming the crown, acing the math competition, and setting things right. This outfit features a blue letterman jacket and khakis. She’s also ready for the halls of North Shore High in her signature blue sweater, plaid mini skirt, and pink heels. Cady accessorizes with a mathlete’s gold medal, Spring Fling crown, sneakers and pink heels.

The first drop is on bratz.com on October 9, with Regina at 8 a.m. PDT. Janis follows on October 16 and Cady on October 23. Perfectly timed for holiday wishlists, the full line will be available globally at major retailers for $70 after the bratz.com sale concludes, beginning on October 24. Join us at the after party and visit us on Bratz.com, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Bratz®

Since their debut in 2001 from MGA Entertainment, Bratz® has taken the global toy and fashion industries by storm with their unyielding commitment to inclusivity, self-expression, and, of course, a passion for fashion. As the brand nears its 25th anniversary, Bratz continues to inspire fans who grew up loving the dolls and new generations discovering their fearless style. Bratz continues to celebrate their community of fans who grew up loving the inclusive dolls and who have found inspiration in their beloved “it” girl attitudes throughout the decades. To stay up to date with the latest Bratz news and view exclusive content, check out www.bratz.com and thee Bratz social media channels: Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory ™, DohKins ™, BABY born® , andZapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

