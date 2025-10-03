Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917 - RIKS 29 0917

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 35 0917RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 10/08/202510/08/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,3156,821
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.980/6.860100.288/3.420
Total Number of Bids Received 4131
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 9,1959,191
Total Number of Successful Bids 2924
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2924
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.980/6.860100.288/3.420
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.200/6.830100.370/3.397
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.980/6.860100.288/3.420
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 101.074/6.850100.329/3.409
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.200/6.830100.370/3.397
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.750/6.890100.150/3.458
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 101.028/6.850100.307/3.415
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.261.35

Recommended Reading