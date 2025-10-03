|Series
|RIKB 35 0917
|RIKS 29 0917
|Settlement Date
|10/08/2025
|10/08/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,315
|6,821
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.980
|/
|6.860
|100.288
|/
|3.420
|Total Number of Bids Received
|41
|31
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|9,195
|9,191
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|29
|24
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|29
|24
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.980
|/
|6.860
|100.288
|/
|3.420
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|101.200
|/
|6.830
|100.370
|/
|3.397
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.980
|/
|6.860
|100.288
|/
|3.420
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|101.074
|/
|6.850
|100.329
|/
|3.409
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.200
|/
|6.830
|100.370
|/
|3.397
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.750
|/
|6.890
|100.150
|/
|3.458
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|101.028
|/
|6.850
|100.307
|/
|3.415
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.26
|1.35
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917 - RIKS 29 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
-
October 01, 2025 11:47 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 35 0917RIKS 29 0917ISINIS0000035574IS0000037711Maturity Date09/17/203509/17/2029Auction Date10/03/202510/03/2025Settlement Date10/08/202510/08/202510% addition10/07/202510/07/2025 Buyback...Read More
-
September 30, 2025 11:36 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Fourth quarter 2025 In Q4, Government bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 24 b.kr. market value.The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Government issues, and issue...Read More