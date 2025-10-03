Jayud Global Logistics Announces Reverse Stock Split

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has resolved to effect a reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares, with the split ratio set at 1-for-50 (the "The Reverse Share Split") and an increase of authorized share capital (the “Increase of Authorized Share Capital”). The board approved the Reverse Share Split and the Increase of Authorized Share Capital of directors of the Company on September 9, 2025. The Company's Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on an adjusted basis, reflecting the Reverse Share Split, on October 13, 2025, under the existing ticker symbol "JYD." The new CUSIP number for the Company's Class A ordinary shares will be G5084H111.

Upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Share Split and the Increase of Authorized Share Capital, every fifty shares of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one Class A ordinary share. The Company’s authorized share capital will change to US$2,500,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares of par value US$0.005 each, comprising (i) 480,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.005 each and (ii) 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.005 each. Currently, there are 136,693,439 ordinary shares outstanding, consisting of (1) 131,283,839 Class A ordinary shares and (2) 5,409,600 Class B ordinary shares. Upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Share Split, there will be approximately 2,733,869 ordinary shares outstanding, consisting of (1) 2,625,677 Class A ordinary shares and (2) 108,192 Class B ordinary shares.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@jayud.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com