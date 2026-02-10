Correction: Jayud Global Logistics Signs 3-Year Partnership with DBG Technology Subsidiary Guanghong Electronics

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider based in Shenzhen specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has signed a three-year cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Guanghong Electronics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DBG Technology Co., Ltd. (300735.SZ). The Agreement focuses on providing comprehensive logistics and transportation services, including land and air freight from China to Hong Kong, as well as customs-related processes.

This collaboration leverages Jayud's extensive logistics network and expertise in cross-border trade to support DBG Technology's expanding global operations. DBG, a prominent Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider with 2024 revenue of 6.88 billion RMB (approximately US$982 million1), serves top-tier brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, and Honor, as well as major automotive leaders like BMW and Volkswagen through Tier-1 suppliers. The Agreement is expected to enhance the efficiency and reliability of Guanghong Electronics’ supply chainas it expands its footprint in Hong Kong, India, and Vietnam, where Jayud provides significant logistics support. Transportation plans from China to Hong Kong by land and air, as well as full customs processes, will be part of the services offered which, in turn, is expected to enable a smoother and quicker movement of goods.

“This Agreement with Guanghong Electronics demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality, end-to-end supply chain solutions that support our clients’ global growth," said Xiaogang Geng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jayud. “By combining our cutting-edge logistics services with Guanghong Electronics’ cutting-edge manufacturing, we intend to create a powerful synergy that will make the consumer electronics and automotive supply chains more efficient and resilient. We are excited to support DBG's international expansion and contribute to the continued success of our partners.”

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from unique geographic advantages that provide a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. A Verified Supplier by Alibaba.com, Jayud has established a global operation network featuring logistics facilities at major transportation hubs in China and around the world, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

1 Approximately US$1 = 7 RMB



