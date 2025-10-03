Enriching Partnerships for Early Learning Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enriching Partnerships for Early Learning received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Enriching Partnerships for Early Learning (EPEL), a nonprofit based in Elgin, Illinois, is reimagining how communities support their youngest members. Focused on children from birth to age five, EPEL is building a future where every child enters kindergarten ready to learn, grow, and thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Through free, community-driven initiatives that span education, family engagement, and public health, EPEL connects families to essential resources for early childhood development. EPEL’s work is guided by a connected community plan, a roadmap for creating a coordinated, high-quality early childhood system across the Greater Elgin Area. By aligning local efforts and fostering collaboration among schools, healthcare providers, and social services, EPEL is helping to close the opportunity gap before children even step into a classroom.

At the heart of EPEL’s mission is a belief in collective impact. Many of the families EPEL serves face barriers to early learning support access, from limited transportation to language differences. EPEL steps in with innovative, inclusive solutions that meet families where they are, whether at a local library, pediatric clinic, or community center.

“We know children don’t get themselves ready for school—families and communities do,” says Amber Peters, Executive Director. “Our work is about lifting together. We listen, we collaborate, and we fill the gaps as a united front. When families rise, children rise with them.”

EPEL’s impact reaches far beyond early education. Families engaged in their programs gain confidence, build stronger relationships, and discover new ways to support their children’s development. Whether through parent workshops, resource navigation, or neighborhood outreach, EPEL helps build a foundation for lifelong success.

By investing in early childhood and strengthening community ties, Enriching Partnerships for Early Learning is shaping a future where every child is nurtured, supported, and celebrated from the very beginning.

“We are proud to support EPEL as they strengthen families and communities by ensuring every child has the chance to start school ready to succeed,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

