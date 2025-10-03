Anathapindika Is Bringing Holistic Health to the US Through a Trio of Unconventional Nutraceutical Formulas

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anathapindika Health has been gaining a following in South Korea through its detoxifying nutraceutical formulas. From everyday consumers to licensed pharmacists, feedback has been positive. Now, company founder and CEO, Dr. Intaek Lee, is bringing his ground-breaking formulations to the United States, where he is already working with distributors and has found retailers ready and interested.

The Anathapindika approach to health is different from typical nutraceuticals, which seek to boost positive results, regardless of an individual’s current health. In the case of Anathapindika Health, each formula supports the body by removing barriers and equipping natural processes to optimize function and well-being.

“Our formulas are highly unconventional and revolutionary,” explained Dr. Lee. “This is true to the point that few experts in the industry would be able to understand and anticipate the unforeseen health benefits.”

Nevertheless, the health benefits are there — and they are numerous. Lee recounts that his customers report a range of health improvements after taking Anthapindika Health’s primary trio of products : Immune Support, Super Brain Health, and Super System Booster. Since the product line launched in 2024, customers have directly or indirectly claimed improvement in areas including:

Improved blood test results (lower cholesterol/triglycerides/neutral lipids)

Enhanced liver health

Metabolic syndrome (pre-diabetic condition)

Restored digestive function (gastroesophageal reflux disease, chronic gastritis)

Reduced inflammation

Improved eye and brain health

Cardio and circulatory health

Reduced lymph node inflammation

Reduced ovulation/menstrual pain

Amenorrhea

Abnormal uterine bleeding in women (within 2-3 months)





This doesn’t come from targeting symptoms, but rather overall health. The major goal from the beginning was to use Lee’s background as a scientist at Yale as well as a Buddhist meditation trainer to develop innovative, holistic health supplements that support boosting health and well-being.

On a practical level, the nutraceuticals seek to rid the body of various toxins:

Super System Booster detoxifies the cardiovascular system, digestive system, and liver.

detoxifies the cardiovascular system, digestive system, and liver. Super Brain Health detoxifies the brain and the nervous system, enhancing quality of sleep and memory/focus.

detoxifies the brain and the nervous system, enhancing quality of sleep and memory/focus. Super Immune Support supports the immune system, enhancing overall immunity against viral and bacterial infections and reducing chronic inflammation.





In the end, this reduction of toxins clears the way for the body to operate at peak function. Often, this is all that is needed to create measurable improvement and restore health on a base level. It is a natural, holistic path to well-being that Anathapindika Health is helping countless customers walk as it restores hope in health, vigor, and longevity for individuals across South Korea and now the United States, as well.