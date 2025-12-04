Anathapindika Health Enters Harvest Natural Foods

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anathapindika Health sells a trio of groundbreaking detoxification products. These are already popular overseas and are available in the US online and in a growing number of brick-and-mortar health and wellness retailers. In the latest stateside expansion, Anathapindika products will now be available on the shelves of Harvest Natural Foods, a locally-focused, family owned and operated store in Atascadero, California.

“We are excited about the new placement,” said company founder Dr. Intaek Lee. “Our detoxification formulas are already popular overseas, and they are quickly gaining attention in the US. This latest partnership points to how eager health conscious consumers in America are to detoxify their bodies and free themselves from the unhealthy side effects of modern living.”

Anathapindika’s core offerings, which are called its Super Health Trio, were designed with an explicit focus on well-being via massively accelerating the removal of various environmental toxins, pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals and harmful food additives. Together, they focus on the entire body, offering brain, immunity, and system support.

The result is an emphasis on full-spectrum wellness. The trio of vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO formulas build over time, collectively offering synergistic support to reduce chronic inflammation, boost energy and support systemic regeneration and longevity.

This isn’t the first time Anathapindika’s head-turning detox take on natural serial health has landed on a retailer’s stores in the Golden State. Earlier in the fall, Dr. Lee and his team already announced that they were being stocked on shelves in a chain of three AlchePharma Naturals stores in the state, as well. The latest addition to the lineup bodes well for a brand that is just getting started in North America.

About Anathapindika Health

Anathapindika Health LLC was founded by Dr. Intaek Lee in July 2023 in Frisco, Texas, after months of product development. In May 2024, it relocated to Chesterfield, Missouri. In the past, Lee had worked as a scientist at the Yale School of Medicine for years alongside renowned Biomedical Scientist James Rothman. Lee is also a Buddhist meditation trainer. His health and wellness brand brings together his scientific acumen and spiritual passion to create informed solutions for natural health. Learn more at anathapindika.com.