Anathapindika Highlights Detoxification Supplements on Stress Awareness Day

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 5th was National Stress Awareness Day. The event is celebrated on the first Wednesday in November — right in time for the stressful days that infamously define November and December. National Today points out that the day “is 24 hours of reinforcing the fact that you’re not doing yourself a favor by stressing about situations you can’t control.” Anathapindika’s innovative detoxification supplements give consumers an opportunity to take action in preparation for the stressful days ahead.

It’s no secret that the holiday season comes with stress and strain. Much of this leads to oxidative stress and toxic buildup in the body. Natural detoxification products, like those produced by Anathapindika Health, provide a simple, effective, and clean way to help the body reset, stay clean, and function at a high level, even during a stressful holiday season. Anathapindika Health is expanding its presence in the US after achieving significant growth overseas. As it increases stock and expands its marketing, it is hoping to give stressed-out Americans the tools they need to stay calm and carry on during the holiday season.

“Stress Awareness Day helps us remember not to let chronic stress dictate our health,” said Dr. Intaek Lee, founder and CEO of Anathapindika Health. “The holidays are full of relaxing moments spent with friends and family. Yet, there are also many moments of stress and strain. As rhythms and routines are disrupted, it can lead to chronic stress on our bodies, especially if we don’t take any steps to manage that stress.”

The American Heart Association reports that 79% of people “overlook their health needs during the holidays.” It adds that many find the holidays more stressful than tax season. The majority of Americans say it takes them weeks to feel less stressed afterward, and that eating healthy, exercising consistently, and sleeping sufficiently are the top three things creating issues and straining health during November and December.

These factors all add to higher levels of oxidative stress and toxicity in the body. Phytonutrient-poor food, for example, leads to higher plasma oxidative activity , i.e., lower antioxidant power in the blood to neutralize reactive oxygen species (a subset of free radicals). Poor sleep has been linked to a higher accumulation of neurotoxic proteins, inflammation, and oxidative stress. Chronic stress can contribute to higher degrees of oxidative stress, as well, and can disrupt sleep patterns.

Anathapindika’s trio of formulas — Super System Booster, Super Brain Health, and Super Immune Support — addresses health needs at their most basic level through detoxification. They use natural ingredients, like Lion’s mane mushroom, cordyceps sinensis, and Chlorella vulgaris, to detoxify the body, freeing it up to function at a high level once again. This can be particularly useful during the holiday months ahead, when people encounter an unusual concentration of unhealthy food choices, disrupted schedules, and a lack of sleep and exercise.

“As recent scientific research indicates,” said Dr. Lee, “many modern health issues arise due to what is contained in our foods, water, and environments. Accumulating scientific evidence suggests that the key to optimal health is first to remove what is harming us from our bodies. Our proprietary formulas promote our body’s recovery naturally by stimulating innate recovery mechanisms and beneficial phytonutrients and antioxidants.”

The holidays are an easy time to lose track of health goals, but Lee encourages people to use this time to take control of their future, starting with detoxification and then adapting healthy habits from there. Anathapindika is in the middle of bringing its standard-setting detoxification supplements to the U.S. , where health-conscious consumers will soon be able to use them to keep their bodies clean, strong, and optimized.