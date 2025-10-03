Power Tools Market growing at 6.84% CAGR to 2030, Led by APAC, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad , Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India – October 03, 2025, According to Mordor Intelligence, the power tools market size is valued at USD 76.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 107.14 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.84%. Growth is being fueled by the electrification of equipment fleets across North America and Europe, alongside the rapid rise of do-it-yourself (DIY) culture supported by e-commerce in Asia. The power tools market is also benefiting from the shift to cordless solutions, government-backed incentives for smart manufacturing, and evolving subscription-based access models that are transforming the way tools are purchased and used.

Trends Shaping the Global Power Tools Market

Electric Construction Equipment on the Rise

Construction fleets are moving toward electric options, driven by cleaner operations and lower running costs. Battery-powered tools and machinery are becoming standard, while traditional engine-driven equipment remains important for remote sites.

Lithium-ion Batteries Powering Cordless Tools

New battery technologies are making cordless tools lighter, more powerful, and able to match corded performance. Designs like DEWALT’s tabless cells let users carry lighter packs without losing torque, making tools more practical for everyday work.

DIY Culture Growing in Asia

DIY projects are becoming increasingly popular as e-commerce makes professional-grade tools accessible to everyone. Ergonomic, low-noise cordless tools are helping more people, including first-time users, tackle home projects comfortably.

Smart Manufacturing Backed by Government Support

Governments are encouraging smarter factories and connected tools through funding and incentives. This is helping manufacturers adopt advanced sensors, connectivity, and smarter battery systems in their equipment.

Major Segments of Power Tools Industry

By Mode of Operation

Electric (Cordless, Corded)

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Engine-Driven

By Product

Drilling & Fastening Tools

Sawing & Cutting Tools

Grinding & Polishing Tools

Material Removal Tools (sanders, etc.)

Demolition Tools (Breakers, Jackhammers)

Impact Drivers & Wrenches

Nailers & Staplers

Others (heat guns, glue guns, mixers, specialty tools)

By End-user

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power Generation

Shipbuilding, Marine & Railways

Manufacturing (Electronics, Metalworking, Wood Work, etc.)

Residential / DIY

Others (Utilities, Mining.)

By Sales Channel

Offline (Direct Industrial/Distributor, Mass Retail/Home Centers)

Online (E-commerce Marketplaces, Brand-Owned Digital Stores)

Regional Dynamics of Power Tools Market

Asia-Pacific Leads the Surge

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by strong e-commerce, DIY adoption, and government-backed manufacturing. Rising demand in China, India, and Japan is fueling cordless and precision-tool adoption across both industrial and residential use.

North America Strengthened by Electrification

North America’s growth is anchored by electrification of construction fleets and steady infrastructure investments. A mature professional base in automotive and construction continues to favor cordless and connected tools.

Europe Driven by Advanced Manufacturing

Europe relies on its strong automotive and aerospace sectors, which demand high-precision tools. Government incentives promoting automation and sustainability are accelerating cordless and brushless adoption.

Middle East & Africa Building New Opportunities

The Middle East & Africa is gradually expanding with large-scale infrastructure and energy projects. Urban centers are also seeing greater DIY interest, supported by improving retail and distribution networks.

Leading Companies in Power Tools

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Makita Corporation

Hilti Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Snap-on Incorporated

Apex Tool Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Husqvarna AB

Honeywell International Inc.

KYOCERA Corporation

Festool GmbH

Cummins Inc. (Tool segment)

Hitachi Koki (HiKOKI)

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Ridgid (Emerson)

Baier Power Tools

Positec Tool Corporation

Panasonic Life Solutions

CEMBRE S.p.A.

CSUN Power Tools

These companies collectively shape the global landscape of power tools, offering diverse portfolios that cater to construction, automotive, manufacturing, and DIY users.

